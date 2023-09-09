Bedford County’s Board of Equalization will meet on various dates from Sept. 18 to Oct. 13 for the purpose of hearing complaints on inequalities of real estate assessments.

Upon hearing such complaints, either oral or written, the board will give consideration and increase, decrease or affirm such assessments. The burden of proof shall be upon a taxpayer seeking relief to show the property in question is valued at more than its fair market value, the assessment is not uniform in its application, or the assessment is otherwise not equalized, according to a county news release.

“In order to receive relief, the taxpayers must produce substantial evidence that the valuation determined by the assessor is erroneous and was not arrived at in accordance with generally accepted appraisal practice. Mistakes of fact, including computation, that affect the assessment shall be deemed not to be in accordance with generally accepted appraisal practice,” the release states.

“In any appeal of the assessment of any residential property containing less than four residential units, the taxpayer has the right to review and obtain copies of all of the assessment records pertaining to the Commissioner of the Revenue’s determination of fair market value of such real property; and you have the right to request that the assessor make a physical examination of your subject property.”

Appointments will be scheduled every 30 minutes to minimize waiting. To appear before the board, call (540) 586-7626 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to make an appointment. Meetings will be held at the Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford.

The hearings will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 to 20 and Sept. 27, Sept. 29, Oct. 3, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 11 and Oct. 13; and 2 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4.