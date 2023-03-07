BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday held its first budget work session with county staff as the fiscal year 2024 budget is crafted.

Working with largely preliminary numbers and estimates, there are not many solid dollar amounts yet, which staff made clear as they presented some projections related to local revenues, and funding capital projects. In the coming weeks, more concrete data is expected to come in.

Multiple local revenues have increased, said Ashley Anderson, director of finance for Bedford County, though projections were kept conservative until actual numbers come in.

Overall, revenues for the county’s fiscal year 2024 general fund are projected at about $2.6 million more than last year, according to Anderson. According to staff, the biggest funding need the county will face this budget is for necessary capital projects, not so much regular operating costs.

Local sales tax revenues have continually increased in the county over the past several years. As of now, the projected sales tax revenue increase is about 10% higher than last year, with an anticipated $9.85 million to $9.9 million coming in. The county used a lower number in its projection for local sales tax revenues — $9.7 million — in the event things do not materialize as anticipated. Given a volatile economy, with local governments and individuals alike facing inflation pressures that could impact spending habits, staff erred on the side of caution.

Transient occupancy tax revenues have skyrocketed, showing 32% higher than last year, Anderson said, projected to reach about $1.8 million. The majority of revenues from this category must go to fund local tourism, per state code. Some projects in the county’s CIP include tourism-related projects.

Meals tax revenues are rebounding after a pandemic dip in 2020, Anderson said. Although the final numbers are not in yet, she projected $2.19 million in meals tax revenues to come in for the current year, trending almost 10% above last year.

Some of the county’s biggest revenues come from real estate taxes, and personal property taxes. These sources were major talking points among the board and county staff in revenue discussions for fiscal year 2024 at Monday night’s work session.

Late last fall, when vehicle values skyrocketed and country residents were faced with massively inflated personal property tax bills, the board of supervisors authorized a 33% personal property tax relief for qualifying personal property items. Taxpayers either received a 33% credit on their accounts, or were refunded if they’d already paid. The tax payment deadline also was extended.

Last year, personal property tax revenues came in at about $18.1 million, Anderson said. Based on this, staff projected about the same amount to be coming in for fiscal year 2024. However, as of Monday night, Anderson said only $14.7 million of personal property tax dollars had been collected, representing just a 74% collection rate county-wide as opposed to historical collection rates ranging from about 90% to 95%.

In addition to the lower collection rate — which staff hopes will go up as more people pay their bill — vehicle values are projected to decrease. County staff estimated about a 15% decrease in these values based on calculations from sources including J.D. Power.

The projected $18.95 million in personal property tax revenues is based on an assumed collection rate of 90.6%, according to Anderson.

The numbers are not solid yet, partly thanks to three due date extensions, according to staff. Over the next couple of weeks, the collection rate could go up.

Real estate tax revenues are a major component of the county budget and source of income. The numbers and projections discussed by the board and staff on Monday also were preliminary.

Staff projected real estate tax revenues for fiscal year 2024 by assuming an equalized rate of 38 cents. This does not mean the board will adopt an equalized rate when tax rates are settled upon, advertised, and adopted later this spring.

If the county goes above the equalized rate of 38 cents, it would not be due to county operation funding needs, but capital improvement plan funding needs, including closing the landfill, public safety, and building maintenance, staff said.

The landfill closure, which initially was estimated to cost $9 million altogether, is now projected to cost $14.5 million based on more detailed information, staff said, exemplifying one of the major, costly, and necessary capital projects it must fund. While there are $2.6 million available in the solid waste fund that can go toward this, according to Doug Coffman, public works director, it still leaves a high price tag.

In a financial analysis presentation last week from Davenport, the county’s financial consulting firm, potential funding plans for capital improvement projects were discussed.

According to Davenport’s calculations, Bedford County may have to increase the real estate tax rate by 1.5 cents over ten years to support capital projects in the county alone. This excludes an additional potential increase that would support the county’s public schools capital projects, to which the county at large contributes.

“From a staff perspective, I think the landfill and a couple other CIP projects are of concern,” said Robert Hiss, county administrator. “If we equalize and don’t retain at least a cent, it’s going to be a real challenge.”

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp acknowledged the issue.

“Some of these CIP needs are not, ‘We’d like to do it.’ They’re, ‘We have to do it,’” he said. “If you’re going to take on any debt service, you do it now, in an assessment year, because it’s a whole lot easier to stomach. None of it is palatable, but that’s where we have to prioritize what is necessary, that we have to do, and what is what we’d like to do.”

While none of the board expressed desire for even small tax increases, they still talked about it based on the known needs.

“There’s not one of us here that wants a tax increase,” said District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson.

District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott said he couldn’t believe the board was even talking about a real estate tax increase when they did not have more solid numbers to look at yet.

“I’m not for any tax increase until we can figure out what can be cut, what can be adjusted,” Scott said.

Sharp reminded the board and staff the county has kept real estate tax rates flat for the past four years, since the 2019 reassessment. He weighed this track record with the issue of “inflationary pressures” the county is facing, just like everywhere else.

District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley said while the county is indeed dealing with inflation, so are taxpayers.

Each home value and associated tax rate varies, depending on individual cases and a variety of property factors.

The board cut $5 million out of the CIP for now by nixing two library-related projects at the Montvale and Forest library branches.

No estimate is yet available on the total county budget for fiscal year 2024. Neither have tax rates been decided upon or advertised; these are expected to develop in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve got some real needs that we have to deal with,” said District 2 Supervisor and board chair Edgar Tuck.