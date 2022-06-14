Bedford County board of supervisors brainstorms for Nursing Home advisory board

BEDFORD — Bedford County staff and the board of supervisors brainstormed the formation of an advisory committee to help oversee Bedford County Nursing Home operations following the board’s commitment to keep the nursing home under county operation.

At a public hearing regarding the potential sale of the nursing home — an offer which was withdrawn several hours prior to the hearing — more than 20 Bedford County residents, nursing home and other caretaker workers, and family members whose loved ones reside in the county nursing home spoke against the nursing home leaving county hands.

The board of supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution promising to keep the Bedford County Nursing Home in county ownership, maintaining operations as they always had been, a couple weeks later.

The Bedford County Nursing Home is the only publicly operated nursing home facility in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The sale was considered because the board of supervisors, who approve decisions and help oversee nursing home operations in general, felt increasingly as though they were out of their depth in a rapidly evolving, tightly regulated industry, and at the time, they believed the best solution was to get the responsibility off their plate. However, county residents, nursing home staff, and family members whose loved ones reside at the county-owned facility feared a private, for-profit company would cause severe deterioration in the quality of care at the home. Many who opposed the proposed sale shared horror stories of neglect and mistreatment they witnessed or heard about in other privately owned nursing homes.

Multiple members of the public who spoke in the public hearing offered to assist the board of supervisors in nursing home operations by forming an advisory board comprised of various professionals and experts in the medical field, nursing home industry, and business generally. The formation of such a committee would help relieve much of the nursing home operational burden from supervisors and allow the county to maintain ownership of the facility — and subsequently, maintain the quality of care county residents valued so deeply.

In a work session on Monday, the board of supervisors discussed ideas for the creation, structure, and bylaws to form a Bedford County Nursing Home advisory committee.

Among its proposed duties, this committee would serve as a liaison between the board of supervisors and nursing home stakeholders; make recommendations to the board of supervisors regarding operational and other decisions related to the facility; and advise and update the board of supervisors and county staff on any legislation impacting nursing home care and operations.

Bedford County staff proposed a five-member board, with positions functioning at-large. Members would be appointed by the board of supervisors to serve three-year terms.

Because of the “technical and specialized nature of the nursing home,” as deputy Bedford County administrator Amanda Kaufman said, advisory committee members would be required to have specific background and work experience requirements.

According to the staff proposal, the five advisory board members would include: two members with a clinical healthcare background; one member representing a large employer; one member with a professional background in finance; and one member who “serves in the top leadership role for a religious congregation.”

The specific background and experience required of proposed advisory committee members is intended to best meet the needs of operating such a facility, explained Paul Poff, administrator of the Bedford County Nursing Home.

A large employer representative, for instance, could offer insight and expertise on the aspect of managing large numbers of employees at various tiers and roles within an organization, Poff said.

The role for a leader in a religious congregation, Poff said, would be intended to foster and maintain a healthy, caring, homey environment, and he felt a member with experience in this type of care could be a good fit.

Members of the advisory board would only be eligible to serve if they have no personal ties to the nursing home such as relations to a resident or worker.

Several other county departments have advisory boards already, such as the agricultural economic development advisory board and the parks advisory committee, Kaufman said. The proposed nursing home advisory committee bylaws were adapted from those governing the existing ones.

While the board of supervisors was unanimously in favor of a nursing home advisory committee, District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis said his one concern was the board of supervisors potentially not receiving consistent enough communication regarding the nursing home advisory committee’s activities, or issues related to nursing home operations. Since the board of supervisors is responsible for taking action and making final decisions on nursing home operational matters, consistent and clear communication would be paramount.

“I don’t want to lose that direct communication that we have with you,” Davis said to Poff.

Kaufman said the drafted bylaws included a requirement for the nursing home advisory committee to submit at least an annual report to the board of supervisors and county administration, but said the reporting requirement could be made quarterly.

District 4 Supervisor and board chair John Sharp said he had been encouraged by the people who spoke during May’s public hearing, who posed the idea of an advisory committee for the nursing home.

While he does not want to “micromanage” the proposed advisory board, Sharp said supervisors could ultimately stay informed of happenings through the minutes provided from nursing home advisory committee meetings — which would occur about six times per year, as currently proposed — and added advisory board members could approach supervisors and county staff at any time with questions, concerns, or if immediate action or direction needed to be taken on a certain matter.

Sharp and District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck suggested appointing two Bedford County supervisors to attend nursing home advisory committee meetings as another way to keep properly abreast of happenings and developments. At least one supervisor would attend as a liaison.

With the input from the board of supervisors, county staff will continue to revise and finalize plans for the formation of a nursing home advisory committee.

