Bedford County Board of Supervisors denies Cottontown Manor rezoning request

BEDFORD — A rezoning request made by developers to grow the Cottontown Manor development in Forest was unanimously denied by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
Cottontown Investment, LLC’s current development of Cottontown Manor, which began construction in 2017, consists of 180 multi-family dwelling units and 96 extended-stay hotel units near U.S. 221. The project was built by-right, meaning no rezoning or special permission was needed from county officials. The rezoning request would have changed the property’s zoning from Planned Residential Development (PRD) to High-Density multi-family Residential District (R-4) and allow 24 additional multi-family units to be constructed. Eight buildings on the property are fully occupied by tenants, and two others are under construction, with one of the two scheduled to be completed over the next couple of weeks, according to Daniel Cyrus of Cottontown Investments, representing the applicant.
A voluntary proffer from the developer, Tom Bell of Thomas Builders of Virginia, Inc., stated there would be a cap of 300 dwelling units on the property if rezoning was approved. The current cap is set at 276 units, although 290 could be built by-right, Cyrus said. If the county authorized re-zoning to cap units at 300, he said it would only be a matter of 10 additional units. Rezoning would do away with the extended-stay definition of units and change the development to apartments.
There is an “immense need” in Central Virginia for residential housing, Cyrus said, and Cottontown Manor seeks to meet that need.
The development proposal was met with opposition from some nearby residents in the initial Bedford County Planning Commission public hearing for the application on June 15. Residents’ primary concerns were for increased traffic congestion, noise, growing lack of privacy, and problems with stormwater runoff and sediment control from the construction site.
Nancy Kartowski, a resident of Hunters Creek Road adjoining the construction site, shared photographs of brown sediment water flooding her drainage ditch caused by heavy rains and runoff from the construction area. This overflowed water, she said, stands for days and soaked the roots of her mature trees. The softening of roots resulted in one tree falling into her neighbor’s yard, narrowly missing the neighbor’s house. In the interest of safety, Kartowski had her remaining three trees cut down.
“We have lived here since 1997 and have experienced numerous historical rainstorms without any overflow of my drainage easement until Cottontown Manor was built. The water was always clear, and now it consistently overflows with brown sediment water,” Kartowski said.
Cyrus responded to the runoff problem, saying in June there had been some significant rain events, and the developer has “done anything we can do to help with that situation.” Project engineer, Norm Walton, said he planned to visit the site this week to examine and seek possible solutions for sediment runoff control and impacts on Kartowski’s drainage easement.
Cyrus also said existing traffic conditions should not change drastically if only 10 new units were added.
Several residents attended the Board of Supervisors public hearing in a final push against the rezoning application, reiterating concerns of traffic and runoff issues.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp asked the developer about units currently designated as extended-stay units. When Cyrus said the extended-stay units were unfurnished — essentially like apartment units for rent — Sharp said it seemed the developer slapped the extended-stay label on some of the units to increase population density without having to rezone the property.
“You’re coming to us asking for us to grant you R-4, but you’ve used extended-stay hotel to increase your density, and then not used it as an extended-stay hotel,” Sharp said. “I believe you have circumvented the intent of the zoning ordinance.”
District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker agreed with Sharp.
“You’re getting a bonus of residential units by calling them extended-stay hotel,” Parker said. “Put them under that commercial umbrella to get that density. I think it’s very disingenuous of you to come in here and act like that’s not what you’ve done.”
Cyrus defended the developer’s extended stay hotel designation and denied it was meant to be misused, saying said the developer used the title as defined by the county’s zoning ordinance.
Sharp also spoke to water runoff issues with this project.
“If you combine all the other projects in my 15 years on the board, I’ve heard more complaints about this one than all the others combined, and it’s specifically been with respect to the runoff,” he said.
District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis said Cottontown Road already has traffic congestion, and even with just 10 more units added to Cottontown Manor, the issue might be exacerbated.
“Personally, I just feel like Forest is going to be wrecked by traffic,” Davis said of rapid development in the Forest area.
Sharp moved to deny approval of the rezoning application. The motion to deny passed unanimously in a 7-0 vote.
Supervisors also unanimously moved to strike the existing definition of “hotel/motel/motor lodge, extended stay” in the county zoning ordinance because it was too similar to the “dwelling, multifamily” use definition.
“That usage is just simply too close to multifamily use. I can’t tell the difference,” said Jordan Mitchell, director of community development for Bedford County. “We certainly need to make sure we have our own checks and balances in place to make sure we are getting a legitimate extended stay hotel and not something that is, indeed, a density thing for apartments.”
Mitchell said county planning staff would work on the county’s ordinances related to extended-stay hotel and multifamily dwellings and bring the matter back in a future meeting.
After the public hearing, during a board comments period, Sharp asked if county staff could explore options for establishing better regulation of sediment control and stabilization on construction sites such as the Cottontown Manor project.
Mitchell agreed the issue was worth visiting. The goal would be to find an effective solution that would also not overburden residents, developers, or county planning staff.
Mitchell also said county staff could re-examine densities allowed in Forest area residential developments, even though this area is slated for growth on Bedford County’s future land use map.