Bedford County Board of Supervisors denies Cottontown Manor rezoning request

There is an “immense need” in Central Virginia for residential housing, Cyrus said, and Cottontown Manor seeks to meet that need.

The development proposal was met with opposition from some nearby residents in the initial Bedford County Planning Commission public hearing for the application on June 15. Residents’ primary concerns were for increased traffic congestion, noise, growing lack of privacy, and problems with stormwater runoff and sediment control from the construction site.

Nancy Kartowski, a resident of Hunters Creek Road adjoining the construction site, shared photographs of brown sediment water flooding her drainage ditch caused by heavy rains and runoff from the construction area. This overflowed water, she said, stands for days and soaked the roots of her mature trees. The softening of roots resulted in one tree falling into her neighbor’s yard, narrowly missing the neighbor’s house. In the interest of safety, Kartowski had her remaining three trees cut down.

“We have lived here since 1997 and have experienced numerous historical rainstorms without any overflow of my drainage easement until Cottontown Manor was built. The water was always clear, and now it consistently overflows with brown sediment water,” Kartowski said.