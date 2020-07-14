Bedford County Board of Supervisors discuss closure of landfill, nursing home rates

BEDFORD — In a work session Monday night, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors discussed the next steps in the process of closing the Bedford County Landfill.
Located at 1060 Recycle Road, plans for the Bedford County Landfill’s future have been discussed by supervisors since 2019 as the landfill nears capacity much earlier than anticipated. With the facility unable to expand and projected to reach capacity by the end of this year, closure was the best option as the existing landfill can no longer keep up with changing industry regulations.
A $2.7 million renovation of the site’s transfer station, authorized last April, is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and will allow Bedford County to take solid waste to other regional landfills starting Jan. 4, when the landfill reaches capacity.
“It’s kind of a perfect storm here of small landfills that they’re starting to look more at closure as a prudent thing to do from a budgetary perspective,” said Lynn Klappich, program manager for Draper Aden Associates, which is consulting Bedford.
With changing industry regulations; growing competition from private sector waste services; site challenges including erosion, limited resources for operations, unpredictable weather patterns and increasing operational costs, Klappich said closure of the landfill is the most cost-effective, efficient decision.
“We really believe to get this landfill right, additional and significant funding would be needed, and probably at this point, given the industry, given the changing regulations, it’s probably best to move this landfill to closure,” Klappich said.
To proceed, there will be future meetings with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), a published notice of the intent to close the landfill, and necessary permits obtained. Closure construction documents will be drawn up to “cap” the 25-acre expanse. The cap to be spread over the site includes layers of soil and a special layer known as a “membrane” to handle impermeable materials. The cap is meant to contain and manage gases, and keep stormwater out as the landfill stabilizes and grass can begin growing over the area.
Cap construction may cost $300,000 to $350,000 per acre, Klappich said. The likely need to augment growth of grass by adding nutrients to the soils could contribute to the expense.
In a called meeting following the work session, supervisors approved advertisement of a public hearing for adoption of a rate increase at the Bedford County Nursing Home.
The proposed increase is approximately 2%.
The current rate for a shared room with a shared bathroom is $244 per day; the proposed increase is to $249 per day. A private room with shared bathroom is currently $249 per day; the proposed increase is $254. A private room with a private bathroom is currently $254; the proposed increase is $259.
Laundry services fees are proposed to remain at $50 per month. The proposed increase for transportation services of private pay residents would rise from $30 per trip to $35, and the proposed medical supplies fee for private pay residents would increase from $110 per month to $115.
If adopted, the rate increases would bring approximately $50,000 in additional revenue to Bedford County.
A public hearing will be held Aug. 10 at 122 East Main Street in Bedford regarding the nursing home rate increase. A time for the hearing has not yet been announced.
Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.
