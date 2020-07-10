Bedford County Board of Supervisors to discuss public hearing for county nursing home rate increase

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors is looking at increasing rates at the Bedford County Nursing Home. Supervisors will hold a special-called meeting Monday evening to discuss, and possibly authorize, the advertisement of a public hearing regarding a rate increase for Bedford County Nursing Home.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said care rates are increased periodically to keep up with Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and are a routine adjustment. The most recent rate increase took effect last November.
“If Medicare is going to be offering funds, we like to keep pace with that. Our costs increase, too, on an annual basis,” Hiss said.
Hiss and Paul Poff, Bedford County Nursing Home administrator, said rate increases occur at most nursing home facilities across the nation in light of climbing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates. The rate increase is common.
The 90-bed facility on County Farm Road in Bedford, which employs 110 workers, currently has 79 residents, Poff said. He estimated about 70% of residents use Medicare or Medicaid to help cover their costs of care.
“Generally, a cost increase is pretty standard to ensure that the reimbursements are there to cover the costs associated with providing the care,” Poff said. “I’m very pleased to say our rate increase is very, very minimal this year.”
Last year, when Bedford County approved a 2% rate increase in daily care costs, the increase generated approximately $40,000 in additional revenue annually for the nursing home, helping to cover rising costs of operations and necessary supplies.
Current rates for rooms are $244 per day for a semi-private room, $249 per day for a private room with shared bath and $254 per day for a private room with private bath.
On Thursday, Poff said the official proposed rate increase was still under review.
Hiss said the rate increase, to be presented Monday at the special called Board of Supervisors meeting, would likely become effective Nov. 1, if the Board of Supervisors adopts the rate increase after a future public hearing.
The Board of Supervisors work session is at 5 p.m. Monday followed by the special meeting. Both are in the Ground Floor Meeting Room of the Bedford County Administration Office, located at 122 E. Main St.
Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.