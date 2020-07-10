Bedford County Board of Supervisors to discuss public hearing for county nursing home rate increase

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors is looking at increasing rates at the Bedford County Nursing Home. Supervisors will hold a special-called meeting Monday evening to discuss, and possibly authorize, the advertisement of a public hearing regarding a rate increase for Bedford County Nursing Home.

Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said care rates are increased periodically to keep up with Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and are a routine adjustment. The most recent rate increase took effect last November.

“If Medicare is going to be offering funds, we like to keep pace with that. Our costs increase, too, on an annual basis,” Hiss said.

Hiss and Paul Poff, Bedford County Nursing Home administrator, said rate increases occur at most nursing home facilities across the nation in light of climbing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates. The rate increase is common.

The 90-bed facility on County Farm Road in Bedford, which employs 110 workers, currently has 79 residents, Poff said. He estimated about 70% of residents use Medicare or Medicaid to help cover their costs of care.