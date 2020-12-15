Bedford County broadband internet provider shares plans for moving forward

BEDFORD — Representatives from two companies — Roanoke-based internet service provider Blue Ridge Internet Service Company, aka BriscNet, and Blue Ridge Towers — working to increase high-speed internet access to underserved and unserved areas of Bedford County provided an update Monday to county supervisors.
Two of 12 towers, the Wheats Valley Reservoir and New London water tower locations, remain to become operational and begin providing internet service as the broadband project moves into the second, or “operational," phase.
Ten towers are currently connected to the internet and are able to deliver service to BriscNet customers, and six of those towers currently serve subscribers, said John Manning, representing BriscNet. BriscNet is continually working to obtain more subscribers as the broadband project ramps up operations, he said.
After completing final infrastructure touches on the New London tower and completing installation of the base station at the Wheats Valley Reservoir location, which Manning said will hopefully be finished in the next few weeks, all 12 towers will be operational.
Manning said BriscNet's first focus is connecting the most readily reachable customers — that is, residences that can connect successfully to existing towers and are less hindered by dense foliage or elevation variations that interfere with signal and internet service.
After connecting new subscribers in the most immediately serviceable locations, Manning said, BriscNet plans to focus on working with residences in more difficult locations that require adjustments such as installation of an antenna to try and reach past signal obstructions or topographical factors in an attempt to obtain service from the nearest main tower.
Some challenges facing internet connectivity in certain rural areas include dense foliage, mountainous terrain, and elevation factors, Manning said. He said no technology exists to penetrate thick foliage or get around geographical obstacles. Installation of antennas is one way to try and work with the situation but does not guarantee service.
Some locations will eventually require the installation of brand-new main towers, as coverage is also impacted by a residence’s proximity to the towers, said Anthony Smith, president of Blue Ridge Towers.
These geographical and topological factors, Smith went on, are ultimately why BriscNet cannot immediately reach the goal of serving 95% of the county, which District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott said was promised in earlier stages of broadband planning, but can serve a lesser, still significant percentage.
Secondary towers called micropops, equipment meant to help bolster signal from a main tower, were brought into question as an option to enhance service, but Smith said there is no guarantee this method would provide significant improvement in signal in harder-to-reach locations. As of now, there are no micropop installations planned.
BriscNet said the company plans to compile a database of addresses in remaining underserved and unserved areas of the county and work to get as many connected to the internet as possible, filling in remaining service holes.
“Network building is an ongoing process,” Manning said, requiring time and adjustments. He reiterated BriscNet's goal is to increase coverage as the project goes on and is only in its infancy stages now.
Scott asked why the broadband project — which was supposed to be operational in August, according to BriscNet and Blue Ridge Tower's initial estimate — was taking so long.
Delays were largely caused by the time required to negotiate tower site leases, finish infrastructure improvements to the New London tower, and a delay obtaining some tower fiber network equipment, Smith said, holdups that have since been rectified.
New customers will have BriscNet workers survey their property before getting connected to internet service. Surveys allow installers to identify the best place to obtain signal on the property, BriscNet representatives explained.
BriscNet’s goal, Manning said, is to create a “robust network” in Bedford County.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss, along with the supervisors, requested BriscNet keep a transparent and regular stream of communication with the county and community regarding the process and timeline of the broadband initiative, including any setbacks and holdups that may arise.
District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson requested BriscNet appear again at the Jan. 11 meeting to provide another update on the broadband project.
