Bedford County broadband internet provider shares plans for moving forward

After connecting new subscribers in the most immediately serviceable locations, Manning said, BriscNet plans to focus on working with residences in more difficult locations that require adjustments such as installation of an antenna to try and reach past signal obstructions or topographical factors in an attempt to obtain service from the nearest main tower.

Some challenges facing internet connectivity in certain rural areas include dense foliage, mountainous terrain, and elevation factors, Manning said. He said no technology exists to penetrate thick foliage or get around geographical obstacles. Installation of antennas is one way to try and work with the situation but does not guarantee service.

Some locations will eventually require the installation of brand-new main towers, as coverage is also impacted by a residence’s proximity to the towers, said Anthony Smith, president of Blue Ridge Towers.

These geographical and topological factors, Smith went on, are ultimately why BriscNet cannot immediately reach the goal of serving 95% of the county, which District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott said was promised in earlier stages of broadband planning, but can serve a lesser, still significant percentage.