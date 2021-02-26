Bedford County changes some rules on radio towers, home businesses, more

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Storage of goods or products related to the home business is currently not to exceed 10% of the residence’s finished floor area. The amendment would increase that maximum area to 20% of finished floor area.

Setback distances across connected property

A third amendment would clarify requirements for calculating structure setback distances between buildings, or roads and adjacent properties when two adjoining pieces of property are owned by the same individual and they intend to build across the property lines.

The amendment states that a structure built over the common lot line would effectively combine the two lots into one. Any plans for construction on the property and subsequent requirements for setback distances and other factors would be calculated by treating the two connected lots as one property.

Two houses on one property

The fourth zoning ordinance amendment will allow the county zoning administrator to waive requirements of the zoning and subdivision ordinance to make it easier for a homeowner with two houses on one land parcel to refinance their home.