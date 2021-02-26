Bedford County changes some rules on radio towers, home businesses, more

BEDFORD — Bedford County supervisors this week signed off on a number of amendments to local zoning rules covering radio towers, home-based businesses, residential fence heights and more.
Radio towers
The first zoning ordinance amendment approved Monday would allow “broadcasting tower, radio” use in the Agricultural Preserve (AP) zoning district with a special use permit, guided by “stringent” standards.
The consideration is in response to Smith Mountain Lake area radio station WSLK seeking to relocate a tower, said Jordan Mitchell, director of community development for Bedford County. The planning commission was asked to consider allowing such a project by special use permit in an AP zoning district.
Home-based businesses
The second ordinance amendment relates to home occupation zoning — when an individual uses their residence as both their living space and part of a home-based business.
This amendment expands the amount of total finished floor space an individual can use in their house for purposes of a home-based business. The increase for business use space in a home is primarily a response to an increased number of people working from home since the pandemic.
Currently, the maximum amount of floor area permitted to be used for a business in a home residence is 25%. The ordinance amendment would increase the maximum area allowable for home business purposes to 50% of the dwelling unit.
Storage of goods or products related to the home business is currently not to exceed 10% of the residence’s finished floor area. The amendment would increase that maximum area to 20% of finished floor area.
Setback distances across connected property
A third amendment would clarify requirements for calculating structure setback distances between buildings, or roads and adjacent properties when two adjoining pieces of property are owned by the same individual and they intend to build across the property lines.
The amendment states that a structure built over the common lot line would effectively combine the two lots into one. Any plans for construction on the property and subsequent requirements for setback distances and other factors would be calculated by treating the two connected lots as one property.
Two houses on one property
The fourth zoning ordinance amendment will allow the county zoning administrator to waive requirements of the zoning and subdivision ordinance to make it easier for a homeowner with two houses on one land parcel to refinance their home.
The zoning ordinance formerly limited development to one single-family dwelling per lot, but the amendment would give “leeway” to the zoning administrator to waive that provision in certain situations.
Fence height limit
The fifth zoning ordinance amendment limits the height of a fence in residential zoning districts to 6 feet high in front of the building on the lot. This rule applies if a fence is in front of a house, but not next to or behind it.
The ordinance amendments will return to the Planning Commission for final reviews and discussion before further action and possible adoption in future Planning Commission public hearings.