Bedford County comp plan process continues as community meetings wind down

Other county residents and landowners, however, have said they favor having the option, believing they should have a choice in how they use their land. A few Bedford County residents previously spoke at a supervisors meeting saying they would like to be able to establish a solar farm on a portion of their land.

Currently, Bedford County allows private solar panels to be set up on roofs of private residences, said staff planner Mariel Fowler with the Bedford County Department of Community Development. All that is required is approval of a building permit, which she said the department nearly always grants. It is utility-scale solar farms that are not allowed in Bedford County.

Split feedback came from Forest-area residents on more high-density residential development, primarily in the form of apartment complexes.

Forest was designated in the comprehensive plan as a development area in Bedford County from the start, according to Bedford County staff and the Board of Supervisors. However, Mitchell has said Bedford County might have to look at other nearby areas, such as Goode or New London, that could potentially support development expansion as Forest has grown significantly.

Mitchell also said some residents have expressed the desire to bar expansion of the New London Airport, maintaining the agricultural zoning.