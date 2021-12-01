Bedford County comp plan process continues as community meetings wind down

FOREST — About 30 Bedford County residents filed in and out of the Forest Library on Tuesday during one of the final community open houses that sought public input on Bedford County’s comprehensive plan.
Reviewed, and sometimes revised, every five years, the time has come for Bedford County to look at its comprehensive plan and future land use map, and so the county has hosted a series of community open houses seeking input from county residents. An online survey also was made available.
Tuesday's meeting in Forest was the fourth held so far, with others previously happening in Moneta, Montvale and Big Island.
“We can only make the recommendations based on what citizens are telling us,” said Jordan Mitchell, director of Bedford County community development.
Mitchell said as of Tuesday, 26 online surveys had been completed. The survey can be found on Bedford County's website, bedfordcountyva.gov, on the home webpage under the County bulletin board section.
A few main concerns — points Mitchell said were expected — were repeatedly heard in the feedback so far received.
Many residents of more rural areas in Bedford County are not in favor of allowing utility-scale solar farms. Preservation of agricultural land and agricultural uses is important to many. Agriculture is one of Bedford County’s biggest economic drivers, according to the economic and community development departments. Some residents and county supervisors are worried about potential impacts, both physical and aesthetic, of utility-scale solar farms on the agricultural land of the county.
Other county residents and landowners, however, have said they favor having the option, believing they should have a choice in how they use their land. A few Bedford County residents previously spoke at a supervisors meeting saying they would like to be able to establish a solar farm on a portion of their land.
Currently, Bedford County allows private solar panels to be set up on roofs of private residences, said staff planner Mariel Fowler with the Bedford County Department of Community Development. All that is required is approval of a building permit, which she said the department nearly always grants. It is utility-scale solar farms that are not allowed in Bedford County.
Split feedback came from Forest-area residents on more high-density residential development, primarily in the form of apartment complexes.
Forest was designated in the comprehensive plan as a development area in Bedford County from the start, according to Bedford County staff and the Board of Supervisors. However, Mitchell has said Bedford County might have to look at other nearby areas, such as Goode or New London, that could potentially support development expansion as Forest has grown significantly.
Mitchell also said some residents have expressed the desire to bar expansion of the New London Airport, maintaining the agricultural zoning.
Because of the relatively low amount of community feedback, Mitchell said he plans to schedule an additional community meeting this winter, where members of the public will again be invited to come share their thoughts, concerns, and questions and take an opportunity to have a say in how they want their community to be shaped in the future. A date has not yet been set.
The Bedford County Planning Commission, with county staff, will review the feedback received from the public as the process of reviewing and potentially updating the comprehensive plan moves forward.
As the process is lengthy and involved, requiring not only community feedback, but planning commission work sessions, Mitchell said no action is expected to be taken on the comprehensive plan till at least late summer or early fall of next year.