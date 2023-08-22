The 2023-24 Bedford County Coyote Lottery, an effort to manage the overpopulation of coyotes in the county, is set to begin Sept. 1 and will run through Feb. 29.

Each coyote killed counts as an entry to win a grand prize of $1,000 or six additional prizes of $500 each, according to a county news release.

Proof of a kill must be verified in-person at Bedford Co-op, 1053 Independence Blvd. in Bedford, to be entered into the lottery. Hunters must follow state hunting guidelines while participating, and only coyotes killed by the applicant within the boundaries of Bedford County during this time frame are eligible.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, coyotes eat both plants and animals and pose substantial threats to crops as well as livestock.

“Agriculture and Forestry is the largest land use in Bedford County, with cattle and calves being our top commodity,” the release said. “The Bedford County Coyote Lottery was an annual initiative until the pandemic.”

This year’s lottery marks the first one since the fall of 2019.

To view detailed rules, visit https://bedfordeconomicdevelopment.com/coyote-lottery-is-back-for-2023-24/.