Bedford County designates early voting sites for 2021 elections
Bedford County designates early voting sites for 2021 elections

BEDFORD — Sites for absentee voting in person, or early voting, have been designated in Bedford County for the upcoming June 8 primary election and November 2 general election.

At the recommendation of the Bedford County electoral board, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to designate the Falling Creek Center Chapel at 1257 County Farm Road as the early voting in-person location for this June’s primary elections, and the Bedford County Gym at 1059 Turning Point Road for early voting in person for the November general election.

To help guide voters to the Falling Creek Center Chapel site in June, Bedford County registrar Barbara Gunter said additional signage is being printed and advertising will increase. 

The Bedford County registrar’s office will also purchase 96 new electronic poll books — laptop computers used to check voter registration and verify each voter is at the correct precinct — updating voting equipment to meet state-certified criteria compliant with the latest security standards adopted by the Virginia State Board of Elections in January 2020. The cost totals $150,633 and has already been budgeted.

The update targets improving cyber security during elections. Bedford County’s current electronic poll books will be decertified on July 31, as they no longer meet minimum security requirements.

Early voting begins 45 days prior to the actual election days of June 8 and Nov. 2, Gunter said.

