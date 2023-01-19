Bedford County extends due date for personal property, real estate bills

The Bedford County treasurer extended the due date for real estate second half and personal property bills to Feb. 28, the county announced in a news release Wednesday evening.

The decision was made as county staff continue to test financial software, the release states. Testing was required, as this system has never been used to issue a mass rebate before, county officials said.

Bedford County allows residents to pay their real estate bills in two installments, said to Shelley Basinger, Bedford County’s public information officer, and the payment extension to Feb. 28 is for the second half.

The extension on second half real estate and personal property bills allows county staff to complete the software testing, and gives taxpayers more time to pay their bills once updated statements are sent. An announcement on when Bedford County residents can expect their updated statements is expected next week, according to the news release.

Once the financial software testing is complete, a mass rebate or tax credit will be issued to all taxpayer accounts in accordance with the board of supervisors’ November decision to approve a 33% tax rebate or credit on personal property in the categories of trucks, motorcycles, cars, motor homes, and trailers in response to skyrocketed personal property valuations. The original extension for personal property bills was in January, but has been pushed further.

Rebate checks will be sent to those who already paid their bill in full, and updated statements reflecting the rebate will be sent to those who have not yet paid their bill, according to the news release.