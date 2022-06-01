Bedford County extends grace period on first half of 2022 real estate tax payments

BEDFORD — Due to a widespread delay in Bedford County residents receiving mailed real estate tax statements, the Bedford County treasurer’s office is extending the payment grace period through June 24 for the first half of real estate payments.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously moved to request the treasurer’s office extend the grace period.

Originally, the first half of real estate tax payments were due by June 6, but many county residents reported not having yet received their statements. According to supervisors, the real estate tax statements were three weeks late.

District 7 supervisor Tammy Parker said she was among those who had not received a mailed statement at all as of supervisors' May 23 meeting.

“I would like for us to encourage our treasurer to also extend a little grace period for our citizens,” said District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck.

Bedford Town Council likewise unanimously moved to extend the real estate tax payment grace period in its meeting last week.

Penalties for late payments will begin to accrue for payments received or postmarked after June 24, according to a Bedford County spokesperson.

The Commissioner of the Revenue can be reached with questions or concerns at: (540) 586-7621

