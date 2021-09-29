Bedford County Fair postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The Bedford County Fair has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19, the fair board announced Wednesday.
Originally set for Oct. 15-17, to be held in a new location at the Bedford County Moose Lodge, the fair board made the decision to postpone this year’s fair “due to rising concerns from local health care professionals, leaders, businesses and community leaders,” a news release said.
As COVID-19 cases remain high in Bedford County and surrounding areas, the fair board said it was trying to keep fair attendees, staff, volunteers, vendors and exhibitors healthy and safe. The shuttle service was an additional safety concern, where passengers and the driver would be in close proximity.
The Bedford County Fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The fair board is considering hosting a possible alternative event in the spring, when the pandemic situation may be safer.
“The Bedford County Fair was born out of a spirit of love, celebration and pride for our community. It is that same spirit that has led us to make this difficult decision. We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Bedford County,” the news release said.