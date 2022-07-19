Bedford County Fair won't be held this year

The Bedford County Fair will not be held this year, the fair's board announced Tuesday.

The decision was made after “extensive research, collaboration, and discussions,” according to a news release.

“After receiving public feedback concerning location, size, scope, and attractions desired by the citizens and event stakeholders, the board believes it best to refrain from an event this year in hopes of a larger event in the near future,” the news release said.

The event previously was canceled due to public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019.

Among the issues faced regarding the fair was finding a location with enough on-site parking.

The volunteer fair board plans to work with Bedford County administrators and the county board of supervisors to find an ideal venue for the fair next year and perhaps explore other event ideas.

“The Bedford County Fair Board is hopeful that the pause in hosting a fair this year will allow us to build an event in the near future that will be enjoyed for generations to come,” the news release said.