 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bedford County Fair won't be held this year

Bedford Fair file photo

In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, a musician performs as the sun sets at the Bedford County Fair in Huddleston.

 The News & Advance file

The Bedford County Fair will not be held this year, the fair's board announced Tuesday. 

The decision was made after “extensive research, collaboration, and discussions,” according to a news release. 

“After receiving public feedback concerning location, size, scope, and attractions desired by the citizens and event stakeholders, the board believes it best to refrain from an event this year in hopes of a larger event in the near future,” the news release said.

The event previously was canceled due to public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019.

Among the issues faced regarding the fair was finding a location with enough on-site parking.

The volunteer fair board plans to work with Bedford County administrators and the county board of supervisors to find an ideal venue for the fair next year and perhaps explore other event ideas.

People are also reading…

“The Bedford County Fair Board is hopeful that the pause in hosting a fair this year will allow us to build an event in the near future that will be enjoyed for generations to come,” the news release said.

— Shannon Kelly

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bedford school board narrowly OKs amended resolution supporting teachers, staff

Bedford school board narrowly OKs amended resolution supporting teachers, staff

After a split vote last month from the Bedford County School Board on a resolution expressing support for BCPS teachers and staff, which came on the heels of the unanimous approval of a “parental rights” resolution, an altered teacher support resolution passed in a 4-3 vote last Thursday. Despite public urging board members to pass the original resolution, presented first in May's meeting, several representatives stood by their negative vote and instead moved in favor of the "amended" version.

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert