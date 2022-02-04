Bedford County farm protects more than 100 acres with conservation easement

In 1993, Royce and Kathy Husted, with their four sons, moved from the Chicago area to a farm in rural Bedford County.

Old Elkton Farm, a scenic plot of 115 acres of rolling hills, mountain views, wooded areas, a pond, and Elk Creek trailing through, is, according to the family, “the best place ever.”

Now, the land located along U.S. 221, not far from Forest Middle School, is forever protected through the Central Virginia Land Conservancy.

Founded in 2003, CVaLC is a nonprofit organization that works with landowners in the Central Virginia region to preserve agricultural properties through voluntary agreements known as conservation easements. In 2019, the organization merged with Roanoke-based Blue Ridge Land Conservancy to cover a wider region.

Land owners can approach the organization about an easement, but often, CVaLC reaches out to property owners through the mail, providing information about the option, said Jennifer Wills, program manager of CVaLC.

“It’s significant for several reasons,” Wills said of the easements. “One is, it’s forever. When someone puts a conservation easement on their land, it’s in perpetuity, so whoever buys the land next is bound by the restrictions in that easement. It’s permanently protected land.”

The Husteds decided to leave the Chicago area when urban development started to feel overwhelming and intrusive.

“It was developing like crazy, and we just didn’t like the way you could hardly get out of your driveway. Everything changed,” Royce said. “We just had to get something a little more open and comfortable for our lifestyle.”

The family traveled around and explored their options, visiting California, and going all over the East Coast. Virginia always held the most appeal for them, and the couple chose to make Bedford County their new home.

“You have all the biodiversity in Virginia,” Kathy said. “And the winters are cold, but they’re not cold like we were in Illinois. We won’t leave. We love it.”

Royce added they enjoyed the change of seasons in Virginia as well.

Several years ago, the Husteds decided to pursue a conservation easement after learning that some neighbors, who own about 120 acres in the area, had one.

The easements help protect agriculture, viewsheds, waterways, open spaces, animals, and other nature components, Wills said. Additionally, in the government’s eyes, putting an easement on property is viewed as a type of donation, meaning the property owners are eligible for tax credits.

Old Elkton Farm once totaled 600 acres, Royce said. Over time, the land was sold to developers until it was whittled down to the 115 acres he and Kathy purchased.

When they moved in 28 years ago, the Husteds planted numerous trees. Sugar maples, willow oaks, and other oak varieties are among those now thriving. Two miles of walking trails also have been created on the property, and some acreage is leased to a horse owner. Fish thrive in a lake on the property, and wild animals find a home on the land.

Since finding their dream farm, Kathy has found a continual stream of inspiration from the property, with its wooded areas, mountain views, and waterways.

Royce, likewise, found the land ideal for continuing his career as an independent inventor. He has more than 100 patents under his belt, including for snow bikes back in the 1970s; a braking system for tractors and heavy equipment; the Gazelle Glider exercise machine; and the Zinger chair, an electric mobility chair designed to be more maneuverable and portable without requiring specialized vehicles and lift equipment. Royce converted the farm’s old dairy barn into a shop where he could continue inventing.

“I’ve been using it for 28 years now,” Royce said of the converted barn.

In the Husteds' agreement with the land conservancy, which was signed and took effect Dec. 27, 2021, a limited number of homes could be built on the property — for instance, if any of their children wished to construct a home on the farm near their parents — but the land cannot be converted into a high-density housing development like the growing number of such land uses along the U.S. 221 corridor. A buffer of trees will be maintained along the front of the property to protect the scenic view from the road. Water on the property will likewise be protected.

In the Central Virginia region, CVaLC currently has about 20 easements covering 4,000 acres, Wills said. There is no minimum acreage requirement for an easement.

“A five-acre parcel in one place could be as important as 500 acres somewhere else. It depends on what is on the land and/or what's near the land,” she said.

Kathy and Royce said they will put up a sign on their property announcing its protected status, and Kathy said she hopes other land owners will see it and consider entering an easement as well.

The Husteds said they are glad to know this land always will be protected from development.

“We’re glad we did it. It was quite a project. It took over a year to get through, but we’re happy to do it, and we hope other people will decide to do it, too,” Kathy said.

