Bedford County Fire and Rescue to buy new infectious disease control equipment

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Fire and Rescue department will purchase infection control devices for multiple EMS transportation medic units and ambulances following a unanimous motion for approval from the board of supervisors on Monday.

The county fire and rescue department’s goals include installation of ultraviolet lighting devices in all “first out” units; acquisition of one standalone AeroClave System, which is a decontamination fogging unit; and installation of an ADV port system in six front-line medic units. The ADV port system equipment allows connection to the AeroClave decontamination fogging unit.

The infection control devices will be purchased using $88,625 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and $7,000 previously appropriated from other state funds. County funds and taxpayers are not impacted.

Bedford County’s fire and rescue department will also reclassify an existing advanced life support paramedic position, which is currently vacant, into a training officer position.