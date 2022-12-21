Bedford County, Lynchburg to host disc golf world championships

Bedford County and the City of Lynchburg this week were named hosts of the 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships by Ledgestone Group and the Professional Disc Golf Association.

Bedford County has been marketing itself as a disc golf destination heavily for the past few years in particular and has been working with Lynchburg to capitalize on the variety of disc golf courses offered between the neighboring localities.

According to Marjette Upshur, director of economic development and tourism for the City of Lynchburg, the multi-day sports event is expected to bring more than 300 athletes from 15 countries to the area.

Ledgestone Open said in a Facebook announcement the event will include the New London Tech Disc Golf Course, located in Bedford County, and a new course at Ivy Hill Golf Club in Lynchburg.

Bedford County saw a boom in disc golf during the earliest pandemic years, county staff have said.

With five public disc golf courses of various difficulties located throughout the county, many people seemed to get into disc golf during this timeframe because they found community and activity in an outdoor setting when many indoor activities and events were closed due to public health concerns, said Kenny Palmer, Bedford County parks and recreation coordinator, and disc golf enthusiast, in a previous interview with The News & Advance.

When six-time world champion disc golf player Paul McBeth settled in Bedford County, he led the design of a championship-level disc golf course in Forest’s New London Business and Technology Center.

According to the news releases from the hosting localities, McBeth was the primary leader in making the world championships happen here in Central Virginia.

“One day, I called up [Nate] Heinold [the Ledgestone Open CEO] and told him that Lynchburg could host [the PDGA World Championship]. I told him that Lynchburg had a lot to offer for activities and courses, and he quickly flew out to Lynchburg,” McBeth said in the news release.

Heinold spent three days in Lynchburg, according to the City of Lynchburg news release, scouting area courses, hotels and other venues, gathering inspiration for event design and planning.

Promoting this niche sports tourism also is meant to bolster local economies.

When Bedford County’s Tourism Department received word the county was eligible for $140,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money designated for tourism recovery across Virginia, the county’s submitted spending plan included continued efforts to market the county as a “disc golf destination.” This sport is Bedford County’s top outdoor activity next to fishing, according to Nicole Johnson, director of Bedford County tourism department.

Growing this sports tourism locally also is supported by Bedford County District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley, who noted sports tourism as an increasingly important and effective economic driver during a November board of supervisors meeting.

Bedford County received a separate Virginia Tourism Corporation grant earlier this year in the amount of $19,590 to support “Destination Bedford Disc Golf,” the official campaign name.

“We are well positioned to be a top disc golf destination in Virginia, and even the East Coast,” Johnson said at the November Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting.

In October, the Battle for Bedford Disc Golf Tournament drew about 400 players from out of state, and even from Canada, according to Palmer in an October interview with The News & Advance about the event.

Bedford County and the City of Lynchburg’s partnership to grow the niche sports tourism attraction of disc golf is moving forward in a major next step as the host localities for a future world championships event.

“The PDGA is thrilled to bring the PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships to Lynchburg, Virginia and Bedford County in 2024. The local community has been building something very special, and we are excited to partner with them to host the first-ever PDGA Pro Worlds in the Old Dominion State,” said Michael Downes, PDGA director of operations, in the Lynchburg news release.