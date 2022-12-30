Bedford County meat processor plans expansion

A Bedford County meat processor has plans to expand with new commercial kitchen operations locally, boosting its sales and allowing it to open a retail presence in the county.

This growth by Moneta-based EcoFriendly Foods will be supported by a recently awarded state Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure grant to the tune of $21,500, announced this week by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.

Launched in 1994, EcoFriendly Foods advertises itself as a sustainable-oriented, humane meat processing company. The business is modeled to support family farms. It consists of a network of family farms — primarily throughout Virginia, with some in Maryland and Pennsylvania — that supply multiple species to the USDA-inspected processing facility. The arrangement allows the company and its network farms to oversee the entirety of operations, from the raising of animals to slaughter and preparation for consumption.

EcoFriendly Foods works with farmers in several different ways, including by purchasing animals from the farms within its network and selling the products, or slaughtering and butchering animals on behalf of certain farms so the farmers can oversee the sale of their product, explained Tim Link, director of strategic initiatives for EcoFriendly Foods. The company supports 22 farms in Bedford and surrounding counties.

In addition to providing meat in and of itself, EcoFriendly Foods also sells what it calls “value-added products,” such as meat pies, soups and stews. These recipes previously were made in a rented kitchen space, according to Link. EcoFriendly Foods had a chef and restaurant partner in the Washington, D.C., area that helped produce these finished products. However, the arrangement is no longer in place.

“That restaurant capacity and the chef’s time is no longer something we have access to,” Link said. “We’ve got this plan in place to now set up a smaller-scale kitchen down in Moneta at the plant and really take the product from the butchering floor right to where it gets turned into hand pies and soups and stews.”

The AFID grant money will provide commercial kitchen equipment, including more refrigerated storage space and a tilt skillet. Sales of value-added products are expected to double once the company has consistent access to an adequate kitchen on site, Link said.

“That’s the big lift for us,” Link said of the on-site commercial kitchen. “I don’t know how we would have been able to do it without the [AFID] funding.”

EcoFriendly’s meat products were sold largely at retail and farmers markets in Northern Virginia, Link said. With a commercial kitchen on site in Moneta, which will be supported almost completely by the AFID grant money, a local retail space also will open where area residents can purchase the value-added products.

Agriculture is Bedford County’s biggest economic driver, according to Pam Bailey, director of the Bedford County Economic Development Authority, with the major commodity being cattle and calves.

Last summer, Bramble Hollow Farms was awarded $9,000 in AFID grant money for commercial kitchen use in Montvale.

The AFID grant program is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In partnership with local governments, the grant is geared toward supporting local food production and sustainable agriculture, according to the Bedford County EDA news release.