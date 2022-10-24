Bedford County nurse and farmer combines passions to address health care within agriculture

A family nurse practitioner with Centra Medical Group and a farmer in Bedford County was recently awarded the Outstanding Woman in Agriculture distinction by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee.

By combining her passions for agriculture and health care, Amy Johnson has indeed made contributions to her field — to both of them.

“I’m one that believes that you should be an advocate for your profession,” Johnson said.

The award, announced at the organization’s conference on Aug. 27, “honors women for achievements in and contributions to the agriculture industry,” according to a news release from the VAFB.

Growing up in Highland County, Johnson was raised on her family’s beef cattle, turkey, and sheep farm.

She joined 4-H at age 7, starting her on a path that, over the years, would lead to working as a paramedic and earning multiple degrees at Virginia Tech, Jefferson College of Health Sciences in Roanoke and Radford University, culminating in a doctorate in nursing practice in 2013.

With a mother who spent 45 years as the public health nurse in Highland County and a brother who joined a fire department at age 16, health work and caring for others was as much of a part of Johnson’s upbringing as agriculture was.

The doctoral process was ultimately where Johnson melded agriculture with health care, beginning the career field she has been working in ever since.

“Because it’s [my doctoral program] a clinical doctorate and not a research doctorate, we had to do a capstone project looking at improving clinical care and basically applying evidence-based practice,” she said. “I focused on raising awareness of farm safety, and the importance of preventing farm injuries. That kind of started me down the path of doing presentations to farming groups, 4H groups, FFA groups, fire and EMS groups — pretty much anybody who would listen to me at the time talking about farm safety and agricultural injuries.”

The inspiration for focusing on farm safety was deeply personal.

Shortly after graduating from Virginia Tech with her undergraduate degree, while working as an EMT, Johnson responded to her first farm accident. The patient, who Johnson and her team found after a six-hour search across the farm, turned out to be a former college classmate of hers.

Despite their best efforts, Johnson said she was not able to save him.

“That really had a huge impact on me,” Johnson said. “I was the last one he talked to before he went into cardiac arrest, and he was making a joke then. That was kind of his personality.”

In a way, her work presenting on farm safety and its connection to health care can carry on her classmate’s memory, Johnson said.

“When I give my talks, I frequently bring him up and talk about him and the importance of farm safety. I feel like his death wasn’t in vain. He’s remembered, and he’s helped a lot of people,” she said.

Johnson’s talks on farm safety and health outline relatively simple, sensible, inexpensive ways to minimize risk of injury in the agricultural world, including the need for preventative healthcare.

A major first step is for farmers to have an “action plan,” Johnson said. She advises everyone to make sure at least one other person always knows where they will be working, when they can be expected back, and how to access areas they will be working in on a particular day, should a search have to go out.

“A lot of farm injuries are made worse by the fact that it takes hours to find the person,” she said. “A lot of farmers do work alone, and they work in many different fields, so it’s sometimes difficult to locate them.”

Other things include remembering to use proper eye and ear protection; keeping equipment in proper working order; making sure “slow-moving vehicle” signs are visible on tractors and wagons, and ensuring the lights are working; keeping chemicals stored in their original containers; and generally keeping clutter and waste picked up.

“The final thing is just really paying attention to what you’re doing,” Johnson said. It can be easy to fall into habits or autopilot mode, especially for seasoned farmers used to their routines.

Johnson’s medical and agricultural work intersect regularly in practice, too. Many of her patients at Centra's Bedford location are farmers.

“I think the biggest thing that I see in primary care is the lack of attention to their physical health, and their dismissal of the importance of taking care of their health care needs,” Johnson said. “I hear a lot of, ‘Well, I realize that it’s important to address this, but I need to finish this crop first,’ or ‘I don’t have anybody to take care of this, so I’m going to get to that, but I’m going to do this first.’”

Farming, indeed, is a nonstop job — and Johnson is well aware of the lifestyle, having lived it her whole life. As such, she said, she tries to work with her patients to come up with the most effective and feasible plans to help them keep their farms running while simultaneously taking care of themselves, which in the long run will help them be able to maintain their agricultural enterprises.

“A lot of medicines that we use, the side effects can be magnified with what they do on a farm. Working long hours in the hayfield in the summer with diuretics is not a good idea. Insulin sometimes is not the best option for a farmer who may go all day and not eat,” she said. “Trying to figure out what the happy medium is, and [what] that balance is, is difficult sometimes.”

Building trust between farmers and the health care field in general is another priority for Johnson.

Recently, Johnson has shifted her primary focus from basic farm safety to mental health aspects of agriculture.

Farming is physically demanding and can be incredibly stressful on all fronts, especially if farmers are used to pushing through everything. Johnson said her goal is to bring this aspect of health care to the forefront and break down the stigma around mental health in agriculture.

With the Farm Bureau, plus support from grants and other organizations, Johnson helped launch the first crisis hotline — called AgriStress — specifically for Virginia farmers to call or text.

“We now have a dedicated crisis line for Virginia farmers,” she said. “That was a huge step for us.”

The AgriStress number is (833) 897-2474. A billboard advertising the service will be placed in Bedford County through the month of October, Johnson said.

Johnson lives with her husband on their Bedford County family farm, Wilmont Farms, where the couple and their two children produce row crops, stocker cattle and small grains on about 850 acres.

Johnson is president of the Bedford County Farm Bureau, having risen to the leadership position after several years as a board member. She is also part of the Virginia AgrAbility Advisory Council, the VFBF Farm Safety Advisory Committee, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’s Farmer Stress Task Force. To the medical end, Johnson also is the medical advisor to the board of Moneta Rescue Squad, and is on the medical executive committee for Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital.

The hours are packed every day for Johnson, but she credits her “amazing” support system for being able to maintain and juggle all the things she is passionate about.

“It really was an honor and very humbling to be named the Outstanding Woman in Agriculture,” Johnson said. “I would do everything that I do regardless of whether there was ever recognition for it, because I feel like it’s so important."

Faye Hundley, the VFBF Women’s Leadership Committee chair, said Johnson is a well-rounded community person.

“Amy just does a remarkable job at whatever she sets her mind to,” Hundley said. “She’s such an advocate for mental health, especially with farmers, with depression and all that. She’s just always looking out.”

All these attributes propelled Johnson to the top of the list of award candidates, Hundley said.

Johnson continues her agriculture/healthcare career, recognizing the need for her niche.

“When I’m talking about ag, and I’m talking about health care, it’s advocating for my patients. It’s advocating for rural health. In the end, it’s helping the community,” Johnson said.