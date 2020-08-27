Bedford County Nursing Home experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

There are now four COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate settings in the Lynchburg area.

This week, the Bedford County Nursing Home confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents. Appomattox Health and Rehab, Fairmont Crossing Rehabilitation & in Amherst County and Guggenheimer Nursing Facility in Lynchburg all have outbreaks in progress, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.

The first positive COVID-19 cases at the Bedford County Nursing Home were confirmed Aug. 17. Four out of 100 staff members and six of 71 residents at the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, said Paul Poff, administrator of the Bedford County Nursing Home.

Family of those with positive cases have been notified, Poff said, and the facility is “working closely with the local health department to mitigate the risk of further spread.” Remaining staff and residents continue being tested weekly.

Weekly testing of staff and residents began June 18, Poff said in an email. Test results and any positive cases are reported to the local health department in Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Healthcare Safety Network, and Virginia Healthcare Alerting and Status System, he said.