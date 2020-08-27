Bedford County Nursing Home experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

There are now four COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate settings in the Lynchburg area.
This week, the Bedford County Nursing Home confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents. Appomattox Health and Rehab, Fairmont Crossing Rehabilitation & in Amherst County and Guggenheimer Nursing Facility in Lynchburg all have outbreaks in progress, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
The first positive COVID-19 cases at the Bedford County Nursing Home were confirmed Aug. 17. Four out of 100 staff members and six of 71 residents at the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, said Paul Poff, administrator of the Bedford County Nursing Home.
Family of those with positive cases have been notified, Poff said, and the facility is “working closely with the local health department to mitigate the risk of further spread.” Remaining staff and residents continue being tested weekly.
Weekly testing of staff and residents began June 18, Poff said in an email. Test results and any positive cases are reported to the local health department in Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Healthcare Safety Network, and Virginia Healthcare Alerting and Status System, he said.
COVID-19-positive residents are being quarantined in a designated unit in the facility, Poff said.
Before the outbreak, preventative measures taken by the nursing home included visitation restriction, health screening of staff before entering the facility each day, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, and weekly COVID-19 testing of staff and residents since June 18, Poff said.
“We have been diligently complying with CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] and Virginia Department of Health regulations throughout this pandemic,” Poff said in an email.
Some remaining staff who are still testing negative have been working overtime to cover for their absent coworkers, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss and Poff said. In a Bedford County Board of Supervisors work session Monday night, county staff recommended supervisors consider appropriating a portion of the second round of CARES Act funding for the Bedford County Nursing Home to hire temporary workers to reduce the amount of overtime staff are experiencing. The recommendation may be considered in a September board of supervisors meeting.
Costs of weekly testing of staff and additional PPE are over $125,000 so far, Poff said. Some of the extra expenditures are covered by Medicaid reimbursement provided by Virginia, he said.
Virginia Department of Health data indicates a slight dip in daily confirmed COVID-19 new case counts since a spike on July 31.
