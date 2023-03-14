BEDFORD — Proposed rate changes to Bedford County Nursing Home services for private pay residents are slated for a public hearing in April.

The rate changes proposed include a mix of fee increases and decreases. Adjustments were determined by a contracted nursing home cost analyst, according to county documentation.

A private pay resident is a resident who wants to live at Bedford County Nursing Home and does not qualify for Medicaid, said county officials.

The main increases are proposed for daily room rates. Typically these rates were reviewed and adjusted annually based on Medicaid reimbursement — usually amounting to a $5 increase per year — but rate changes have been paused since 2020 due to flux surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county staff. Now, a $15 room rate increase for private pay residents is recommended to catch up to market rate.

Laundry services and medical supplies fees are proposed to become free of charge for private pay residents. Laundry service currently is $50, and medical supplies fee is $100.

Paul Poff, County Nursing Home administrator, said removing laundry and medical supplies fees for private pay residents should not impact nursing home operations, and the room rate increase will meet financial needs for medical supplies.

For private pay residents, of which there are about 10 per month at the county nursing home, according to the county, the recommended rate raises a shared room with a shared bathroom from $249 to $264.

Private rooms with a shared bathroom are proposed to go from $254 to $269.

Private rooms with a private bathroom are proposed to go from $259 to $274.

Cable subscription fees will adjust to a current market rate from a current prorated fee, according to county documentation.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the advertisement of proposed rate changes for private pay residents.

New rates will go into effect on July 1, according to county documentation.

In other nursing home news, the board unanimously approved moving forward with hallway and room flooring replacements. The replacements are part of the county capital improvement plan.

About 20 rooms have already had carpet replaced with vinyl plank flooring, according to Poff. More residential rooms and the hallways remain to be finished.

Hallway flooring will cost a little more than $117,300, and the room flooring will cost a bit less at just more than $79,800, according to county documents.