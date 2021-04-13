Bedford County officially names its most recently acquired park

BEDFORD — Bedford County's most recently acquired park officially has been named Independence Park following a unanimous vote of approval Monday from the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.

In December 2019, Bedford County purchased a 46-acre property off Venhurst Drive, just outside the Town of Bedford. The property had several existing amenities, including a pavilion, a nine-hole disc golf course, trails and two stocked ponds, making it park material.

Given the property’s close proximity to Independence Boulevard, and with the desire to continue growing Bedford’s “liberty” theme, the Bedford County Recreation Advisory Board unanimously voted last August to rename the property Independence Park. Bedford County Parks and Recreation staff backed the recommendation.

In other news, Crisis Response International, a nonprofit that in 2019 bought and moved into the former Camp Jaycee site in the county's Blue Ridge area, received exemption from paying personal property tax with a unanimous vote Monday from supervisors.

CRI is a Christian disaster response organization that trains and deploys volunteers domestically and abroad during and after crises.

The organization received real estate tax exemption in February 2020. Its personal property is valued at $2,374 in total. County staff found granting personal property tax exemption to the organization would not result in any loss of actual revenue for Bedford County, as the property historically has been tax exempt.

- Shannon Kelly

