 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Lynchburg News and Advance is partnering with Taylor Brothers Supply who is sponsoring 413 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Bedford County officials prep for low temps, possible power outages

With high winds, frigid temperatures and potential power outages expected from a winter weather front blowing in on Friday, Bedford County shared how it's preparing to respond and announced related informational items ahead of the weekend to help residents plan.

The Bedford County Department of Social Services is coordinating with multiple churches in Bedford County to serve as warming stations should the need arise, the county said in a news release. Locations and hours of operation will be announced when and if warming stations are opened.

Emergency medical service response times could potentially be delayed if the weather system brings significant ice, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue.

County residents are asked only to call 911 for emergencies or urgent situations such as downed powerlines across a road and other electrical hazards.

People are also reading…

To report power outages, county residents should contact their power company, not 911.

Bedford County power providers can be reached at:

There will be limited hours at waste convenience centers on Friday and Saturday, for the sake of employee and public safety, the county news release said. Friday’s hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday hours are tentatively noon to 7 p.m.

The Bedford County government website will post updates on waste convenience center hours, as these can be subject to change depending on weather conditions, or in the event of mechanical and electrical failures.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv residents praise Zelensky for acquiring Patriot missiles, Moscow responds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert