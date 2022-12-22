Bedford County officials prep for low temps, possible power outages

With high winds, frigid temperatures and potential power outages expected from a winter weather front blowing in on Friday, Bedford County shared how it's preparing to respond and announced related informational items ahead of the weekend to help residents plan.

The Bedford County Department of Social Services is coordinating with multiple churches in Bedford County to serve as warming stations should the need arise, the county said in a news release. Locations and hours of operation will be announced when and if warming stations are opened.

Emergency medical service response times could potentially be delayed if the weather system brings significant ice, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue.

County residents are asked only to call 911 for emergencies or urgent situations such as downed powerlines across a road and other electrical hazards.

To report power outages, county residents should contact their power company, not 911.

Bedford County power providers can be reached at:

Appalachian Power: 1-800-956-4237 or www.appalachianpower.com

Southside Electric: 1-866-878-5514 or www.sec.coop

Bedford Electrical Department: (540) 258-4057 or bedfordpoweroutage.com

There will be limited hours at waste convenience centers on Friday and Saturday, for the sake of employee and public safety, the county news release said. Friday’s hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday hours are tentatively noon to 7 p.m.

The Bedford County government website will post updates on waste convenience center hours, as these can be subject to change depending on weather conditions, or in the event of mechanical and electrical failures.