Bedford County personal property tax relief rate decreasing

BEDFORD — The personal property tax relief rate for eligible vehicles in Bedford County will decrease by 5 percentage points this year after a unanimous vote of approval Monday by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.
Bedford County's Commissioner of Revenue recommended a 39.5% personal property tax relief rate on eligible vehicles for the year 2021, a decrease from the 44.5% relief rate in 2020.
The change is due to county vehicle assessments increasing by approximately 8%, and that state relief, the reimbursement for personal property tax relief rate in Virginia localities, has remained flat, according to county documents and Ashley Anderson, director of finance.
— Shannon Kelly
