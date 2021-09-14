 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedford County personal property tax relief rate decreasing
top story

Bedford County personal property tax relief rate decreasing

BEDFORD — The personal property tax relief rate for eligible vehicles in Bedford County will decrease by 5 percentage points this year after a unanimous vote of approval Monday by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.

Bedford County's Commissioner of Revenue recommended a 39.5% personal property tax relief rate on eligible vehicles for the year 2021, a decrease from the 44.5% relief rate in 2020.

The change is due to county vehicle assessments increasing by approximately 8%, and that state relief, the reimbursement for personal property tax relief rate in Virginia localities, has remained flat, according to county documents and Ashley Anderson, director of finance.

— Shannon Kelly

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish designer turns plastic waste into furniture

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert