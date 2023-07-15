BEDFORD — During recent discussion of an ongoing update to Bedford County’s comprehensive plan, a guideline for growth and development in the county in upcoming years, planners discussed the need to focus on affordable housing and ways to accommodate those homes apart from apartments and townhomes.

Jordan Mitchell, the county’s director of community development, said during Tuesday’s Bedford County Planning Commission meeting with the costs of housing in general so high across the country, the county should focus on developing guidelines and a strategy for affordable housing outside of manufactured homes that the greater public will accept.

“Because I feel like there’s a general acceptance that people don’t want apartments in Bedford County,” Mitchell said. “That seems to be the general gist of [public] hearings that we’ve had.”

Mitchell said townhome-style developments seem to be more generally accepted based on public feedback at hearings.

He said the Region 2000 planning organization that includes Bedford County is doing a housing study in the area and taking up the same question. Mitchell added he suspects the answer to more affordable housing, based on that study, is more apartments and townhomes, and asked commissioners if they would like to put focus on single-family housing that would serve as affordable housing options.

“There’s nothing on the market — if it’s cheap it’s gone,” Mitchell said of current affordable housing on the market. “It’s certainly something to talk about.”

Mitchell spoke of ways to spur single-family housing in the $100,000 to $200,000 range. One possible measure is reducing fees through the Office of Community Development to incentivize such housing, he said.

The discussion came during review of a chapter in the plan on housing.

“That was my biggest thing on this whole chapter, to be honest,” Nick Kessler, the commission’s chair, said of affordable housing. “You have federal programs that help with that.”

Mitchell said he believes more broadband availability in rural areas such as Big Island will make those more attractive places to live. Internet upgrades are a “game-changer” for such areas, he added.

“It needs to be planned,” Commissioner Donald Wray said of affordable housing.

Mitchell said people have told him it’s hard to build a single-family home in Bedford County for less than $300,000.

“Affordable housing is such a broad term,” he said. “Typically, I think the average citizen jumps to Section 8, very low-income housing. I don’t think that I am talking about it in those terms.”

Mitchell spoke of a need for more workforce-style housing for people making $40,000 per year and wanting to live out the American dream by building or buying their own home.

Kessler said a 1,200-square-foot to 1,400-square-foot single-family home ranging from $250,000 to $285,000 is an example of affordable housing in Bedford County. In response, Mitchell said that square footage typically is about $300,000 in areas such as Forest, Goode and Big Island.

Adding wording that explores affordable housing options in the form of lower-cost, single-family homes in the plan could be beneficial, Mitchell said. Revisions to the county’s comprehensive plan should be completed in upcoming months, according to Shelley Basinger, the county’s public information officer.

Mitchell said the county also is seeing “the rise of the barn home,” or “Barndominium”, a metal barn that is transformed into an affordable, stylish home. The community development department has received complaints of people living in sheds without plumbing, he said.

“That seems to be the new thing that’s really on the rise the last few years,” Mitchell said. “That and folks want to live in [recreational vehicles] have been the big change since the pandemic because that is now the only way that some folks can afford to live.”

He reiterated the county has many residents who don’t prefer apartments or townhomes.

“If that’s not the acceptable way that you’re going to do affordable housing than we need to figure out a way that we’re going incentivize low-cost, single-family housing because I think that’s what we are hearing from the public that they want,” Mitchell said.