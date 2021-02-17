Bedford County planning commission discusses possible solar ordinance amendment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bedford County Director of Community Development Jordan Mitchell said commissioners would have the ability to add conditions to further guide development of solar facilities on a per-project basis when dealing with a special use permit application.

The ordinance amendment draft on Tuesday had initially set a requirement that a minimum of 60 acres be dedicated for a solar facility. District 5 commissioner Ronald Berman recommended nixing the minimum acreage requirement, saying there could be potential for even one acre of solar panels to be a good investment over time. He said no one should be excluded from taking part in solar energy because they did not own significant amounts of land. Other commissioners unanimously agreed. Mitchell said he would revise the ordinance amendment accordingly.

An annual report would be due to the Zoning Administrator detailing maintenance operations of the solar farm, and any non-compliance with basic parameters and possible additional conditions would be handled first with warnings of violation, and further punishment if violations continued.

Multiple Bedford County residents have expressed interest in having solar facilities on their land during public comment periods at some Board of Supervisors meetings.