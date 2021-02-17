Bedford County planning commission discusses possible solar ordinance amendment

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Planning Commission on Tuesday discussed a draft of an amendment to the county’s solar ordinance that, if adopted, would allow establishment of solar facilities in Bedford County.
At the unanimous direction of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors from its Oct. 26 meeting, the Bedford County Planning Commission crafted an amendment to the county’s existing solar ordinance, which does not presently allow for solar farms.
The proposed amendment set forth “stringent” parameters for basic guidelines on solar projects.
Guidelines included on which land zonings solar farms could be established. Some types of zoning would require a special use permit for a solar facility, while other types could set up a solar farm by right.
A project narrative for any planned solar farm would be required from an applicant, according to the proposed amendment, including an outline of the scale of the operation, projected power generation, location and acreage, current use of the property to be built on, and a timeline for project construction and completion.
Project areas would be set back 150 feet from all bordering right of ways and property lines, except adjacent properties owned by the same applicant. Security fencing and vegetation buffering to conceal the solar farm would also be required by an applicant, along with a facility management plan outlining yearly maintenance operations.
Bedford County Director of Community Development Jordan Mitchell said commissioners would have the ability to add conditions to further guide development of solar facilities on a per-project basis when dealing with a special use permit application.
The ordinance amendment draft on Tuesday had initially set a requirement that a minimum of 60 acres be dedicated for a solar facility. District 5 commissioner Ronald Berman recommended nixing the minimum acreage requirement, saying there could be potential for even one acre of solar panels to be a good investment over time. He said no one should be excluded from taking part in solar energy because they did not own significant amounts of land. Other commissioners unanimously agreed. Mitchell said he would revise the ordinance amendment accordingly.
An annual report would be due to the Zoning Administrator detailing maintenance operations of the solar farm, and any non-compliance with basic parameters and possible additional conditions would be handled first with warnings of violation, and further punishment if violations continued.
Multiple Bedford County residents have expressed interest in having solar facilities on their land during public comment periods at some Board of Supervisors meetings.
District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck has said multiple property owners in his district have contacted him with the desire to establish a solar farm on part of their property. Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss has said some solar developers have inquired with him about bringing utility scale solar facilities to Bedford County.
Campbell and Appomattox counties, as well as the Town of Bedford, have solar farms in operation.
Solar farms typically have a 35-year lifespan before being decommissioned, usually remediating the land to agricultural use.
The proposed solar ordinance amendment will be tweaked in response to the discussion on Tuesday. A final draft will likely be finalized by the planning commission’s next meeting on March 16, said Mitchell, where it will be reviewed again by the commission before passing it along to the Board of Supervisors.