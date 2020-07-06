Bedford County Public Schools makes back-to-school plans

Of those who indicated they would not send their children back to school in the fall, about 75% indicated they would be interested in a 100% remote learning option.

With transportation being one of the largest barriers to getting Lynchburg-area students back to school buildings in the fall, Bedford County school officials asked parents if they could transport their students to school. Of the just over 3,000 responses to that question, nearly 17% indicated they would not be able to provide transportation for their students.

Another factor area school divisions are considering as they form reopening plans is internet access. Schuch said in the nearly 4,000 responses, about 75% of Bedford families indicated they have reliable internet access, with about 25% indicating they do not.

Mac Duis, chief operations officer for Bedford County Public Schools, said the division will implement several new procedures when schools reopen, such as increasing hand sanitizer stations throughout buildings, limiting the number of outside visitors, increasing school disinfecting measures and encouraging students to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.