Bedford County Public Schools pushes reopening date back

Bedford County Public Schools will push its fall reopening date backs by one week, the division announced Thursday.
In a video on the division’s YouTube channel, Superintendent Doug Schuch said the decision comes after teachers asked for more time to prepare for the atypical school year.
Elementary schools will open on Aug. 19, middle schools on Aug. 20 and high schools on Aug. 24.
The division’s 100% virtual option, Bedford Connects, will begin on Aug. 24 for all grade levels.
