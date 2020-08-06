Bedford County Public Schools remains optimistic about in-person reopening plan

As school divisions locally and across the state shift to remote learning to begin the upcoming school year, Bedford County Public Schools is moving forward with plans for in-person learning.
Division staff reported to the school board at its Thursday meeting that the division is pursuing the reopening plan administrators released in July, which prioritizes in-person learning for its youngest students and mainly remote instruction for older students. Pre-K through sixth-grade students will attend school daily for face-to-face instruction with reduced class sizes so physical distancing can be achieved.
Seventh graders, eighth-graders and high schoolers will receive primarily virtual instruction in the fall with each student connected to a “learning coach” throughout the school day to provide support and determine days when students may need to come into buildings for individual or small-group interactions with teachers.
The division’s plan requires students to wear masks while on school buses, and masks are “encouraged” in school buildings.
Division Superintendent Doug Schuch said Thursday he and his team believe it is important for students, especially those in younger grades, to get back into the classroom as soon as possible.
As COVID-19 cases spike school divisions in the state and across the nation have scaled back plans for in-person learning, opting to start the school year with virtual or remote learning. Earlier this week, the Lynchburg City School Board voted to delay in-person learning until at least after the first nine weeks of the school year, as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, surpassed 1,100 positive cases of COVID-19.
“I’m not saying [Lynchburg City Schools] made the wrong decision; it was the right decision for Lynchburg,” Schuch said. “We feel like what we’re doing is right for Bedford.”
According to the Virginia Department of Health, Bedford County has seen 327 cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths as of Thursday's update.
The division late last month pushed back the first day of school. Elementary schools will open on Aug. 19, middle schools on Aug. 20 and high schools on Aug. 24.
The division’s 100% virtual option, Bedford Connects, is slated to begin on Aug. 24 for all grade levels.
Crystal DeLong, president of the Bedford County Education Association, addressed the board Thursday night, thanking its members for their support during these challenging times. The Bedford County Education Association is the county’s affiliate of the Virginia Education Association. DeLong said teachers and staff returned to school buildings this week and appreciate the extended amount of time to plan and prepare for students to return.
“Thank you for supporting the delay, or push back, of the start date for students to allow teachers more time to work and plan so we can better serve our students,” DeLong said.
Mac Duis, chief operations officer for the division, said the division is still finalizing details of the reopening plan, including transportation. With physical distancing requirements, fewer students can be on a school bus at a time, and Duis said the division is asking parents to provide transportation for their students if possible.
“I’m not standing here saying that our plan is perfect, but I do believe it’s the right plan for Bedford in this moment,” Schuch said. “As we have said, as [the board has] said, circumstances may change and then we may have to change.”
Board member Marcus Hill said he has received positive feedback from teachers regarding the reopening plan.
“I’m looking forward to school starting back,” he said. “I have two kids that live in my house who are also looking forward to starting back.”
Board chairman Martin Leamy said he appreciates the work the division’s staff has put into the reopening plan.
“We’re getting dealt a hand of cards, and I think so far we’ve played the hand we’ve been dealt pretty well,” Leamy said.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.