Bedford County Public Schools remains optimistic about in-person reopening plan

As school divisions locally and across the state shift to remote learning to begin the upcoming school year, Bedford County Public Schools is moving forward with plans for in-person learning.

Division staff reported to the school board at its Thursday meeting that the division is pursuing the reopening plan administrators released in July, which prioritizes in-person learning for its youngest students and mainly remote instruction for older students. Pre-K through sixth-grade students will attend school daily for face-to-face instruction with reduced class sizes so physical distancing can be achieved.

Seventh graders, eighth-graders and high schoolers will receive primarily virtual instruction in the fall with each student connected to a “learning coach” throughout the school day to provide support and determine days when students may need to come into buildings for individual or small-group interactions with teachers.

The division’s plan requires students to wear masks while on school buses, and masks are “encouraged” in school buildings.

Division Superintendent Doug Schuch said Thursday he and his team believe it is important for students, especially those in younger grades, to get back into the classroom as soon as possible.