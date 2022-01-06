Bedford County Public Schools seeking parent, student, community input on strategic framework

Families, students and community members within the Bedford County Public Schools system will have the opportunity to offer input as the school develops a new strategic framework in virtual meetings this month.

Through hourlong Zoom meetings, BCPS will seek family, student, and community input on what the school’s goals and priorities should be as the school system designs its new strategic framework.

“This work will allow us to define our future direction, determine the appropriate allocation of resources, and designate specific actions which will allow us to accomplish our long-term ambitions,” the school system said in an announcement.

Four Zoom sessions are scheduled, but individuals only need to participate in one to have their say.

The first Zoom session is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

The second Zoom session will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

The third and fourth Zoom sessions will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Zoom meeting links and more information can be found online through the Bedford County Public Schools’ website at bedford.sharpschool.net.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.