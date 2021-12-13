Bedford County public schools update on HVAC upgrades, proposed auditorium improvements

Multiple Bedford County public schools are slated to have HVAC system upgrades, and results of a feasibility study for proposed improvements to the Staunton River High School and Liberty High School auditoriums were shared at the December meeting of the Bedford County School Board.
Part of the division’s capital improvement project list, HVAC system upgrades to six elementary and middle schools and the two high school auditorium improvements have been high priorities for BCPS.
The need for HVAC system replacements has been discussed by school board members, school staff, and Bedford County Board of Supervisors members over the past year. The school requested project bids, and received some from three companies — Moore’s, Southern Air, and Waco — prior to Thursday’s school board meeting.
The bids came in about $4 million over the budgeted target costs for the project — an estimated $14 million total versus the initially estimated $10 million — according to the school’s documentation. This is likely due to supply chain pressure and high demand for HVAC services as well as new federal wage requirements, according to division staff.
In spite of the increase in project cost estimates, the school board unanimously moved for BCPS staff to enter contracts with Waco and Moore’s for the projects. The work is projected for completion during summer 2022.
Results of a feasibility study on improvements for Staunton River High School and Liberty High School’s auditoriums were presented by the architecture firm Dominion Seven Architects.
Following a spatial needs assessment of both sites and reviewing a wish list created by BCPS personnel for the high school auditoriums, the architecture firm presented the school board and staff with a few options to consider in terms of improving the sites, and cost estimates associated with each.
The first option for both high schools’ auditorium projects would be to raze the existing building and construct new. A second option for both would be constructing a few additions to the existing auditorium structures and renovating the current interiors to meet the needs and desires for an updated space. The third option was renovation only, with no additions to be built.
For Staunton River High School, an alternative new construction option was presented which would relocate the auditorium building on campus and include a new parking lot attached. A fourth option also was presented for Staunton River High School, though it was not recommended due largely to lack of return on investment: renovation in the existing space only.
For both high school auditorium spaces, square footage would increase. The growth would accommodate separate rooms for choir, band and orchestra, dance and theater arts, storage, and faculty support space. The auditorium room itself would expand as well. The [air] circulation system was another item to be improved in the upgrades.
Additional toilets would be added to women’s restrooms at Liberty High School and Staunton River High School’s auditorium buildings, as well as fire extinguishers. Infrastructure for updated audiovisual equipment could also be included at both locations.
The Liberty High School auditorium needs to be more accessible for wheelchairs and other such equipment, as well as have better HVAC mezzanine access, according to the assessment.
Staunton River High School’s auditorium building’s brick mortar is failing and would have to be re-done. The building also has had issues with flooding, which would be addressed in the upgrade and renovation project.
Project cost estimates for Liberty High School auditorium options came to a little more than $12 million for new construction, almost $8 million for renovations and building additions, and just less than $5 million for a renovation-only option.
Estimates for the Staunton River High School auditorium project were a little more than $12 million for new construction; around $13 million for new construction on a different campus location, with the addition of a new parking lot of 110 spaces; almost $6 million for renovations and construction of a few additions; and almost $3 million for renovation with extremely limited additions. The firm did not recommend this fourth option.
Despite ongoing inflation on building materials within the construction industry, the firm representative said the projected total costs should remain about the same.
The auditorium projects would not begin for at least a couple of years, once the school board took action.
A top priority for both auditorium updates, as agreed upon by the school board, was upgrades to the audiovisual equipment. This could facilitate multiple purposes requiring audio-visual equipment, including meetings and school programs. The school board also has discussed changing its meeting location to rotate among different school auditoriums within Bedford County, and since meetings are recorded and streamed, top of the line audio-visual capabilities would be required.
At this time, no action has been taken. Findings presented concepts and preliminary ideas to consider. Next steps would include the board choosing one of the options presented, then beginning designing and engineering plans before construction would start.
“I think it’s time for future boards to look very seriously at spending money to give our students and community groups that use the facilities, a world-class facility to use,” said District 2 representative and board chair Jason Johnson, who will not be serving another term on the school board.