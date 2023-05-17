Bedford County will receive $1.37 million from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) to fund a broadband project with Shentel in the northern part of the county, Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced.

The new project area includes 565 residences near the county’s Cifax, Sedalia and Charlemont communities.

“Bringing high-speed, affordable broadband connectivity to the citizens of Bedford County has been a top priority of this Board and will continue to be until universal coverage is achieved,” Edgar Tuck, chair of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “These additional funds will allow the County not only to build upon our existing partnership with Shentel, but we are confident it also will provide additional momentum to get the residents in these project areas connected sooner.”

Shentel estimates the total cost of the project will be about $4.6 million and customers in those areas would be connected to broadband within the next 18 months, according to the release.

Tuck thanked Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which administers the VATI program that provides targeted funding to extend service to areas currently underserved by any broadband provider.

Bedford County has been focused on achieving universal broadband for several years. In the 2022 VATI grant application cycle, the county received three VATI grants totaling more than $26 million. For more information and to view an online map of the county’s four VATI project areas, visit https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/boards-commissions/broadband-authority.

Youngkin recently announced more than $59.5 million in VATI grants for 14 projects serving 20 localities throughout the state.

“In today’s increasingly digital world, having access to high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury, it is necessary in order to fully participate in daily life,” Youngkin said in a news release. “These investments will allow us to reach underserved communities, grow Virginia’s economy and close the digital divide across the Commonwealth.”

The goal of VATI is to create strong, competitive communities throughout the state by preparing those communities to build, use and capitalize on telecommunications infrastructure, the release said.

“Closing the digital divide is paramount to growing Virginia’s economy, supporting businesses and ensuring that all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the release. “These investments will connect over 29,400 homes, businesses and community anchors, making critical strides toward achieving universal broadband in Virginia.”