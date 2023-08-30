This new office is conveniently located near the Bedford County Gym, which will serve this year as Bedford County’s satellite Vote Center for early, in-person voting. The phone number for the Registrar’s office remains (540) 586-7649.

The Vote Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Nov. 3. The Vote Center will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, which is the last day for early, in-person voting before Election Day.