The Bedford County Registrar’s office recently moved from Bedford Central Library to a new location at 1239 Turning Point Road.
This new office is conveniently located near the Bedford County Gym, which will serve this year as Bedford County’s satellite Vote Center for early, in-person voting. The phone number for the Registrar’s office remains (540) 586-7649.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election starts on Sept. 22.
The Vote Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Nov. 3. The Vote Center will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, which is the last day for early, in-person voting before Election Day.
Other important election dates include:
- Last Day to Register to Vote: Oct. 16.
- Last Day to Request an Absentee Ballot by Mail: Oct. 27.
People are also reading…
For more information, visit www.bedfordcountyva.gov/vote.
— Justin Faulconer