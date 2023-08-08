BEDFORD COUNTY — In an effort to communicate with citizens more effectively, Bedford County's public information office has launched the 2023 Bedford County Communication Survey.

The 11-question online survey, which, according to a county-issued news release is brief and takes a few minutes to complete, covers topics such as how citizens currently seek information about Bedford County government operations and social media platforms they prefer.

The survey is not connected to Bedford County Public Schools. It is open to the public to give feedback through Aug. 31.

By request, individuals can obtain a printed copy of the survey. Call the Public Information Office at (540) 586-7601 ext. 1490 to learn more.

The survey's direct link is: www.surveymonkey.com/r/bedcocommunication. A link to the survey also is available at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.