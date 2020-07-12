Bedford County School Board approves telework policy

After months of discussion, the Bedford County School Board unanimously voted at its Thursday meeting to approve a policy allowing employees to work remotely, or telework, on a temporary basis.

The matter was first brought to the board in January, and the board has had hours of discussion regarding the policy at its monthly meetings. The board adopted a section of a six-page draft telework policy at Thursday’s meeting.

The newly adopted policy allows “ad hoc, temporary, or emergency telework.” Board members reiterated that this fits the division’s current needs as it navigates school reopening for the 2020-21 school year in August, though the matter was brought to the board before the pandemic forced many organizations to encourage telework when possible.

According to the adopted policy, a supervisor may authorize employees to work from an alternate location, but only under a few circumstances. Those circumstances include when an employee would be required to report to work during an emergency, weather-related closing or school break. The policy also provides for telework under “unusual circumstances,” such as an accident, natural disaster or health-related crisis that causes the employee’s primary workplace inaccessible.