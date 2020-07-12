Bedford County School Board approves telework policy

After months of discussion, the Bedford County School Board unanimously voted at its Thursday meeting to approve a policy allowing employees to work remotely, or telework, on a temporary basis.
The matter was first brought to the board in January, and the board has had hours of discussion regarding the policy at its monthly meetings. The board adopted a section of a six-page draft telework policy at Thursday’s meeting.
The newly adopted policy allows “ad hoc, temporary, or emergency telework.” Board members reiterated that this fits the division’s current needs as it navigates school reopening for the 2020-21 school year in August, though the matter was brought to the board before the pandemic forced many organizations to encourage telework when possible.
According to the adopted policy, a supervisor may authorize employees to work from an alternate location, but only under a few circumstances. Those circumstances include when an employee would be required to report to work during an emergency, weather-related closing or school break. The policy also provides for telework under “unusual circumstances,” such as an accident, natural disaster or health-related crisis that causes the employee’s primary workplace inaccessible.
At the board’s Jan. 16 meeting, board chairman Martin Leamy voiced his concern about some employees being allowed to work from home while others are required to be in schools or other buildings in the division. Leamy said he was concerned the division might be held liable if an accident occurred while an employee was working from home or another remote location.
Other members of the board said offering this flexibility would make the division more competitive in recruiting and retaining teachers and other staff.
It was the consensus of the board in January that employees should cease all remote work and division administrators were asked to research agreements and policies other school divisions or organizations have in place. No other Lynchburg-area school division has such a policy.
“If we can offer flexibility to [employees], why not?” board member Marcus Hill said Thursday.
The board received several versions of a draft telework policy following its January meeting.
The sections not adopted Thursday included specifics regarding the alternate work location, eligible employees, and other terms and conditions regarding teleworking. The board was at consensus that, for the time being, the adopted section was most important.
“We can always come back and revisit this,” board member Georgia Hairston said.
Leamy was not present at Thursday’s meeting.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
