Bedford County School Board changes division’s dress code, prohibits Confederate flag attire

The Bedford County School Board voted 4-2 at its Thursday meeting to amend the division's code of student conduct to add language specifically prohibiting attire that is “racially/culturally divisive,” including the Confederate flag.

The remainder of the code of student conduct was approved unanimously.

The dress code previously had language that prohibited four types of attire: “1. Attire that has language or images that are offensive, profane, or vulgar. 2. Attire that has language or images that promote illegal conduct, violence, or the use of drugs or alcohol. 3. Attire that causes or is reasonably likely to cause a substantial disruption to the learning environment. 4. Attire that causes or is reasonably likely to cause a safety concern.”

Board member John Hicks recommended the language in the first item be expanded to say “Attire that has language or images that are offensive, profane, vulgar, discriminatory or racially/culturally divisive. This would include Confederate flags, swastikas, KKK references or any other images that might reasonably be considered hurtful or intimidating to others.”

Board members Marcus Hill and Susan Kirby voted against the motion to change the language of the dress code.