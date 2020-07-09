Bedford County School Board changes division’s dress code, prohibits Confederate flag attire

The Bedford County School Board voted 4-2 at its Thursday meeting to amend the division's code of student conduct to add language specifically prohibiting attire that is “racially/culturally divisive,” including the Confederate flag.
The remainder of the code of student conduct was approved unanimously.
The dress code previously had language that prohibited four types of attire: “1. Attire that has language or images that are offensive, profane, or vulgar. 2. Attire that has language or images that promote illegal conduct, violence, or the use of drugs or alcohol. 3. Attire that causes or is reasonably likely to cause a substantial disruption to the learning environment. 4. Attire that causes or is reasonably likely to cause a safety concern.”
Board member John Hicks recommended the language in the first item be expanded to say “Attire that has language or images that are offensive, profane, vulgar, discriminatory or racially/culturally divisive. This would include Confederate flags, swastikas, KKK references or any other images that might reasonably be considered hurtful or intimidating to others.”
Board members Marcus Hill and Susan Kirby voted against the motion to change the language of the dress code.
Hill said the language in the third section of the dress code was broad enough to cover any instances where any attire caused a disruption, so he said the change was unnecessary. He expressed concern that the new language specifically names three prohibited symbols — when there may be more that fall into that category — and “specifically calls out people groups and says ‘Your voice doesn’t matter.’”
Board members Hicks and Georgia Hairston expressed that the “vagueness” of the previous language left room for interpretation among administrators, and the more specific language better protects students.
“It’s really beholding of us as school board members to make sure that [we’re] clear and have clear, concise policy for our principals to follow — where there isn’t any gray area,” Hairston said.
Hill said he felt the new language would create more division between students over “something that is clearly not an issue amongst our schools.”
Board member Susan Mele said she and the other board members had been “bombarded” with emails from parents and school community members voicing their concerns about the code of student conduct and the dress code. Mele said she did not receive a single email requesting that the board not ban the Confederate flag.
Board chairman Martin Leamy was not present at Thursday’s meeting “due to health reasons,” Kirby said.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.