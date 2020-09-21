Bedford County School Board to hold special-called meeting

The Bedford County School Board will convene in a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss capital improvement projects that could potentially be funded with CARES Act funds.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the School Board Office conference room at 311 S. Bridge Street in Bedford.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors previously allocated $1.5 million of CARES Act funding to the school division. Last week, the Board of Supervisors allocated an additional $1.5 million of CARES Act funds to replace HVAC systems at two elementary schools. The board will discuss other eligible projects that could be completed with these funds.

Tuesday's meeting will be open to the public but will have limited seating. Physical distancing will be in place and face coverings will be required.

The meeting will be live streamed on the division's YouTube channel.

