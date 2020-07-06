Bedford County school bus driver retires after 61 years of service

Bryant made numerous memories over his 61 years driving school buses and also experienced a pivotal event in history: integration. He remembers when buses and schools were still segregated, transporting both Black and white children to their respective destinations.

“I drove a lot of years through changes,” Bryant said.

The school bus for Black children did not often have enough room for every student to sit, he recalled.

“You had to cram them in there,” he said.

Bryant said although children were once segregated, he always loved them equally.

“I don’t have no problem with nobody, white or Black. I didn’t make no difference between them,” he said. Bryant himself comes from an interracial family: his father was white, he said, and his mother was Black.

Once schools and buses were integrated, Bryant said children of all colors sat together when riding and things on his buses were friendly overall.

“Wherever they wanted to sit on the bus, they were welcome to sit. In any seat they want to, and beside whoever they wanted to sit beside,” he said.