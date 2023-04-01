FOREST — When a custodian at Jefferson Forest High School collapsed on the afternoon of March 16, the quick response of four school division employees helped save his life.

Four Bedford County Public Schools staff members, with several first responders from the Forest Volunteer Fire Department and Bedford County Fire and Rescue, were honored in a small ceremony last week for saving Thomas Garrison, when the custodian suffered cardiac arrest.

When Steve Everett, a school custodian, saw Garrison collapse, he immediately called for assistance. Virginia Davis, the school nurse, answered the call, coming onto the scene with Kelly Thomas, the division’s supervisor of health services who happened to be visiting JF that day.

The health care professionals quickly determined Garrison was suffering from cardiac arrest. He was not breathing, not responsive and had no pulse upon Davis’ initial assessment.

“I turned to Kelly and said, ‘Get the AED,’” Davis said.

Brian Miller, lead teacher at JF, joined Davis and Thomas when he heard about what was happening, and the three of them set to work to resuscitate Garrison. All instructional staff, as part of their licensure, are trained and certified in CPR and basic first aid, according to BCPS Superintendent Marc Bergin.

It took about 15 minutes of CPR and use of the school’s automated external defibrillator (AED) to get Garrison’s pulse back, but it felt like an hour, Miller said.

“Every time I compressed, I was saying a prayer. Occasionally saying, ‘Thomas, come back to me. Thomas, come back,’” Miller said.

On average, only one in five people survive what Garrison went through, according to Thomas and Miller.

“It’s rare in the field,” Thomas said.

Davis worked in an emergency department for years before becoming the school nurse, and was no stranger to these lifesaving measures or emergencies, but she had not had to practice them so drastically in a school setting.

“We’ve done it in the hospital before, and doing it in a school setting is much different. We are blessed to have AEDs,” she said.

Together, the staff members managed to revive Garrison.

First responders from Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and the Forest Volunteer Fire Department arrived after Davis, Thomas and Miller brought Garrison back. The crews administered further treatments, and took Garrison to Lynchburg General Hospital.

“For him to speak to me in the back of the ambulance was absolutely incredible,” Davis said.

It was miraculous the situation unfolded as it did, in the staff’s estimation.

Garrison was supposed to be out mowing the fields on school grounds that day, alone.

“Thomas wasn’t supposed to even be in the building. If it had happened down there, we would have never found him until practice that evening,” Miller said. "But because somebody was out sick, Thomas came up to help out with lunches. There’s a lot of cool God touches all through this.”

Davis said the location of the emergency also aided in allowing Garrison’s life to be saved. Normally, custodians are in the cafeteria during lunch period, not in the office space — but Garrison happened to be in the office when he went down.

“We had that space to work him. We didn’t have any external factors messing with the situation at all. The students weren’t aware. We were able to work really hard as a team and not be interrupted, and we were able to focus,” she said.

Having Thomas on site was another fortuitous thing.

“She’s not as frequently on this end of the county,” Davis said. “She was literally walking down the hallway saying goodbye when she saw me start reacting to the distress call.”

Thomas said she heard the call over Davis’ radio, and stayed to help.

Garrison remained in the hospital for several days, according to a news release from the school division, but he is now at home resting and continuing to recover. He has been part of the JF team for about 15 years, according to Brian Wilson, principal of JF.

On Tuesday, the school division honored those who saved Garrison’s life with their quick responses and skill. Davis, Miller, Thomas and Everett — who was not present, but was honored nonetheless — each received plaques, a certificate and a glass trophy.

Although the recognition was nice, the important thing was they were able to get Garrison back, Miller said.

School staff have been in touch with Garrison, speaking with him even this week, and all said he is doing well.

Bedford County Fire and Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship said it was the four school staff members who did the work to save their co-worker’s life.

Blankenship encouraged the general public to pursue CPR certification so they are prepared to respond to an emergency if the need arises.

“The work that the staff did here to respond so quickly and swiftly to provide care? That’s what made it all happen,” she said.