Bedford County Schools to require masks indoors

Students, staff, teachers and visitors of Bedford County Public Schools will be required to wear a mask inside school facilities regardless of their vaccination status, effective as of a Sunday announcement.

In a statement, the division said this decision comes following consultation with legal counsel and with the support of the majority of the Bedford County School Board.

“The change to require universal indoor masking follows recent changes in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Governor’s office and state health officials,” the division said Sunday.

The announcement comes just more than a week after the Bedford County School Board voted 4-3 against requiring masks for student and staff.

The mandate from the division follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement this week that all public school divisions are legally mandated to implement the CDC guidance. The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have updated their guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools to align with the guidance from the CDC.

The first day of school for Bedford County Public Schools students is Wednesday.

The Bedford County School Board is set to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

