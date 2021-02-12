Bedford County Sheriff’s Office applying for grant to obtain 15 new body cameras

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking to acquire 15 new body cameras.
Following a vote of approval Monday by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, the sheriff's office will apply for just over $10,000 in financial assistance from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to help buy the cameras.
Each camera typically costs $650 to $700, said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office currently has 70 body-worn cameras, Miller said, which are assigned to uniformed officers who spend their time responding to calls and actively work and interact within the community. The sheriff’s office has about 100 law enforcement personnel total, Miller said. However, some of them — majors, lieutenants, captains, and the sheriff himself — are not usually out and about and so rarely need body-worn cameras.
“Our uniformed officers are issued their own body camera,” Miller said. “It goes home with them, it’s on their uniform, just like their utility belt, just like their bulletproof vest. It is their camera. They don’t share them.”
The department is not short on body-worn cameras for officers who need them, Miller said, but it is time for several to be replaced.
Six of the body-worn cameras currently in use, he said, are eight years old, dating back to the time Bedford County first began using such cameras. The company that made those particular eight-year-old cameras has since gone out of business, Miller said, leaving no technical support available if any problems arise with the equipment.
Miller said the sheriff’s office replaces body-worn cameras as needed, ordering new ones regularly to make sure the supply remains adequate and functional. The sheriff’s office uses body-worn cameras “as much as possible” and makes them last as long as they can, he said.
Road officers are the first to receive new body-worn cameras, he said. Then, the older body-worn cameras are passed down to officers who may not need them every day, such as school resource officers or courthouse security. Miller said this rotation system gives the body-worn cameras optimal lifespan.
Recording officer interactions and having both dash and body-worn camera footage available to review helps ensure transparency and accountability, Miller said. Footage also offers information and evidence for court cases, available to attorneys by request.
“Not only does it protect our citizens, it protects our officers, too,” Miller said.
The body-worn camera grant required a 50% local match from Bedford County, an expense already budgeted for in the county’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget for the sheriff’s office.