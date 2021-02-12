Bedford County Sheriff’s Office applying for grant to obtain 15 new body cameras

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking to acquire 15 new body cameras.

Following a vote of approval Monday by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, the sheriff's office will apply for just over $10,000 in financial assistance from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to help buy the cameras.

Each camera typically costs $650 to $700, said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office currently has 70 body-worn cameras, Miller said, which are assigned to uniformed officers who spend their time responding to calls and actively work and interact within the community. The sheriff’s office has about 100 law enforcement personnel total, Miller said. However, some of them — majors, lieutenants, captains, and the sheriff himself — are not usually out and about and so rarely need body-worn cameras.

“Our uniformed officers are issued their own body camera,” Miller said. “It goes home with them, it’s on their uniform, just like their utility belt, just like their bulletproof vest. It is their camera. They don’t share them.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department is not short on body-worn cameras for officers who need them, Miller said, but it is time for several to be replaced.