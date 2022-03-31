Bedford County Sheriff’s Office earns fifth reaccreditation

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been reaccredited for the fifth time through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, Sheriff Mike Miller announced this week.

Out of nearly 400 law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth, 102 agencies have this accreditation through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC), said accreditation center manager Todd Clingenpeel, and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is one of them.

Marked by 191 rigorous standards to meet, the intensive three-day assessment process for this accreditation examines every aspect of a law enforcement agency and its performance, according to Clingenpeel and Miller.

“The team looked at everything from files, equipment, training, property and evidence, the vehicles, procedures and policies. They did ride-alongs with personnel. They spoke with constituents in the area, different businesses, as well as members of the community, and they found that your sheriff’s office functions at an extremely high level,” Clingenpeel said in a presentation before the Bedford County Board of Supervisors during Monday’s meeting. “They found a sheriff’s office that was overwhelmingly showing professionalism, trust, integrity, empathy when they needed to. They had vision, they had great communication, and a high level of competence. That says a lot for an agency. Sheriff Miller and his staff, they exemplify the word ‘commitment.’”

This is the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office fifth consecutive reaccreditation, which takes place every four years, Miller said.

Two of the three assessors also attended the meeting, and both remarked on the hospitality of the sheriff’s office, the department’s professionalism throughout the assessment process, and how positively they observed officers interacting with community members while out and about on the job.

Miller commended his department and especially the staff members, who managed the reaccreditation process.

“It’s because of the staff behind me that we could do this,” he said. “It’s an amazing thing, and very humbling, to know that we work for the sheriff’s office, and we work for you all, and we work for the citizens.”

