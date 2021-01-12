Bedford County supervisors address new robocall and 'First Amendment sanctuary' push

Sharp said he received over 100 calls from people following the Nov. 23 meeting, when the notion of a First Amendment sanctuary resolution was introduced and shut down by the board.

Though many callers were frustrated to begin with, Sharp said, he was able to have productive conversations with most of them as he explained the Bedford board's position and why no board of supervisors or a resolution would have any legal power in this situation. Most callers reached an understanding after their discussions, Sharp said, and some apologized for their harsh behavior.

Sharp said another influx of calls came after a robocall campaign launched by Knight last weekend. Sharp said he was able to have mostly productive conversations with those callers as well, but believed the robocalls were meant to harass him.

Knight's robocall accused the Bedford County Board of Supervisors of "doing nothing" the last 10 months as the pandemic shut down or crippled businesses, and he called for people to attend the Jan. 11 board of supervisors meeting to continue pressing the board to take action defying Gov. Northam's executive orders with a First Amendment sanctuary resolution. In the call was embedded a connection to Sharp's phone number, prompting call recipients to "press one" to contact Sharp and "demand" he take action on the first amendment matter.