Bedford County supervisors and staff discuss budget highlights, challenges

Over the coming years, minimum wage is scheduled to increase incrementally in Virginia, coming to $11 per hour by January 2022, and $12 an hour by January 2023. Not only does the county have to budget for this increase, but county staff said they also must adjust county employee salaries accordingly to keep pay competitive.

Employees in Virginia localities’ departments of social services are also looking at mandatory pay raises, expenses which would be partly offset using state funds but requiring a certain local match. Hiss said the county is watching for legislation at the General Assembly related to this and projected approximately a $130,000 local match would be needed to fund these pay adjustments.

Anderson said it would cost $100,000 to bring county employees up to minimum wage next year, with $70,000 of that coming from the general fund made of taxpayer dollars.

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp acknowledged the need to budget for minimum wage and county employee salary increases but said he hoped there would be a way to “hedge” the increases to lessen the burden on taxpayers as much as possible.