Bedford County supervisors and staff discuss budget highlights, challenges

BEDFORD – Bedford County staff on Tuesday discussed highlights of the county budget for fiscal year 2022 with county supervisors in a work session as the staff prepares to begin constructing an FY2022 budget.
A major consideration is the impending minimum wage increases across Virginia.
Called “big rocks” in house, the most pressing issues related to the Bedford County fiscal year 2022 budget include factoring in minimum wage increases and keeping county staff salaries competitive; a potential health insurance plan shift among county employees; re-examination of county capital improvement projects (CIP) and their costs; and how to subsidize an increase in the county solid waste fund.
Bedford County saw a total revenue increase of $1.48 million for the upcoming fiscal year, according to a county staff report presented to supervisors. A bulk of the revenue increase comes from sales tax, real estate taxes, personal property taxes, said Ashley Anderson, director of finance. These tax revenues have trended up from previous years in spite of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
County staff indicated several expense increases facing Bedford County that must be factored in when balancing the upcoming budget.
One of the biggest is impending increases to minimum wage, said Bedford County administrator Robert Hiss.
Over the coming years, minimum wage is scheduled to increase incrementally in Virginia, coming to $11 per hour by January 2022, and $12 an hour by January 2023. Not only does the county have to budget for this increase, but county staff said they also must adjust county employee salaries accordingly to keep pay competitive.
Employees in Virginia localities’ departments of social services are also looking at mandatory pay raises, expenses which would be partly offset using state funds but requiring a certain local match. Hiss said the county is watching for legislation at the General Assembly related to this and projected approximately a $130,000 local match would be needed to fund these pay adjustments.
Anderson said it would cost $100,000 to bring county employees up to minimum wage next year, with $70,000 of that coming from the general fund made of taxpayer dollars.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp acknowledged the need to budget for minimum wage and county employee salary increases but said he hoped there would be a way to “hedge” the increases to lessen the burden on taxpayers as much as possible.
Supervisors unanimously agreed they did not want to increase taxes in Bedford County, even with mandatory minimum wage increases on the horizon. County staff members were asked to try and work around that if possible.
“We have to figure out a solution,” Sharp said.
Several cost increases to maintain current services within the county and county administration include $31,000 for the sheriff’s office to fund vehicle repairs and overtime expenses; a $6,500 increase for the rescue department; and a $5,800 increase for the parks and recreation department to fund repairs and upgrades to the septic system in Independence Park.
Solid waste services also face an increase in necessary funds due to the closure operations of the county landfill and the cost of transferring solid waste off-site. The general amount of solid waste disposal has increased since the pandemic hit, resulting in slightly higher handling costs as well. To offset landfill operation and closure expenses, an estimated $3 million to $3.5 million will need to be transferred either from the general fund balance — taxpayer dollars — or the landfill closure reserves, Hiss said.
Several county departments have requested pay adjustments to existing staff positions, and some creation of new positions to increase “efficiency and effectiveness,” including the sheriff’s office, county attorney's office, the public works department, social services, parks and recreation, tourism, the Bedford County Nursing Home, the fire and rescue department, the county registrar’s office, and county administration.
District 5 Supervisor and board chairman Tommy Scott recommended county staff consider whether any positions could be cut as they work to balance the upcoming budget.
Hiss said the county is trending a positive direction in paying off debts, helpful in crafting upcoming budgets. Anderson added security and recreation fees were down last year due to pandemic shutdowns preventing the normal amount of events. This resulted in some savings for the county.
Budgeting work sessions will continue through March as county staff look to build and balance a FY22 budget.