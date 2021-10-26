Bedford County supervisors approve rezoning for high-density residential development in Forest

A requested rezoning of land in Forest for a high-density residential development was approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
The Westyn Village project by Thomas Builders of Virginia, Inc., began in 2018. Under county ordinances at the time, the high-density residential complex, which includes a commercial use component, community center and a little more than two acres of open space in addition to residential apartments, was permissible by-right.
Developers said Monday that in 2018, they worked closely with the previous county administrators who have since moved on from their positions. All the while, developers said they followed the guidance of the former county staff and existing development ordinances at the time. Since new county staff took over and some ordinances have been tweaked over the past few years, the developers now had to apply to rezone the land parcel they have been developing in order to continue with the project in compliance with county zoning requirements.
“This project has a lot of history,” said developer Thomas Bell. “I don’t see how I can unwind this project.”
Bell applied to re-zone the planned commercial development zoned property across from Forest Middle School in Forest to high-density multifamily residential district, where his company is constructing up to 384 units among 11 buildings. A second property, part of the Westyn Village development, was requested to be rezoned from planned commercial development to general commercial district.
The Bedford County planning commission recommended denial of the rezoning in its Sept. 21 meeting. While no members of the public spoke for or against the application during the public hearing, county documentation shows Mac Duis, chief operations officer of Bedford County public schools, submitted comments that he was concerned the schools in this zone were near, at, or already slightly over enrollment capacity, and would not be able to accept any more students who may come into the area as a result of multifamily unit development. Duis also expressed concern for student safety in the face of increased traffic on the already-busy Perrowville Road and U.S. 221.
Because Bell had been developing the project for the past three years, consistently following the guidance in place at the time, meeting ordinance requirements as they adjusted from time to time, and given the amount of time and money the company has invested — loans have been taken out, bonds secured, infrastructure for public water and sewer put in place or underway, and even cabinets have been ordered for residential units, according to Bell — Bedford County supervisors had a general consensus the rezoning should be approved so the project could continue moving forward.
District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker said at this point, she believed the project was a “vested right.”
Although District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said the project gave him "some heartburn" as it related to traffic, school enrollment capacity, and density, he said he strives to be a man of his word, and said the county should do the same.
If the project did not have so much history behind it, Sharp said he would likely vote against the rezoning. However, there are three years of progress already, and the development has been done in accordance with county ordinances and in conjunction with staff throughout. He also pointed out the Forest area of Bedford County was designated in the comprehensive plan to be the area for heaviest development.
“I cannot, in good conscience, pull the rug out from someone,” he said.
The Westyn Village project will continue toward completion with the rezoning approved.