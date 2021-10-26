Bedford County supervisors approve rezoning for high-density residential development in Forest

The Bedford County planning commission recommended denial of the rezoning in its Sept. 21 meeting. While no members of the public spoke for or against the application during the public hearing, county documentation shows Mac Duis, chief operations officer of Bedford County public schools, submitted comments that he was concerned the schools in this zone were near, at, or already slightly over enrollment capacity, and would not be able to accept any more students who may come into the area as a result of multifamily unit development. Duis also expressed concern for student safety in the face of increased traffic on the already-busy Perrowville Road and U.S. 221.

Because Bell had been developing the project for the past three years, consistently following the guidance in place at the time, meeting ordinance requirements as they adjusted from time to time, and given the amount of time and money the company has invested — loans have been taken out, bonds secured, infrastructure for public water and sewer put in place or underway, and even cabinets have been ordered for residential units, according to Bell — Bedford County supervisors had a general consensus the rezoning should be approved so the project could continue moving forward.

District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker said at this point, she believed the project was a “vested right.”