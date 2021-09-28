Bedford County supervisors asked to support Smith Mountain Lake event center idea

If the facility were leased out, Arrington and Sylvester said a requirement of the lease would be that the client be responsible for cleaning, and setting up and tearing down after their event. Should the client fail to uphold this, they would lose their security deposit. This requirement would be intended to keep the facility clean and in good condition without burdening the group or the county.

The center could host events ranging from concerts to boat shows to fundraisers. It could be used to train emergency workers, provide educational opportunities or hold community meetings and banquets.

Some supervisors were not easily convinced.

“If Bedford County were to take on such an endeavor, it should be done somewhere where we have much more traffic in a much more central location,” said District 6 supervisor Bob Davis.

Davis added construction costs are at an all-time high, which would result in higher expenses, and said he would prefer to retire existing county debt before thinking about taking on such a project.

Davis also said he believed an event center located on the water would be a bigger draw. If the county invested in such a facility, he said, it should be in a more central location with heavier traffic.