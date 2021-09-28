Bedford County supervisors asked to support Smith Mountain Lake event center idea

BEDFORD — Bedford County supervisors were asked in a Monday work session to consider investing in a proposed event center to be built in the Smith Mountain Lake area, off Virginia 122 in Moneta.
The projected cost for the establishment of such a facility would be about $2.4 million, according to figures from the Smith Mountain Lake Association, a civic group comprised of about 1,100 Smith Mountain Lake-area residents, said spokesperson and former Bedford County supervisor Steve Arrington.
The notion of an event center in Moneta, a developing pitch called the Smith Mountain Lake Event Center, has been a vision among many in the Smith Mountain Lake area for at least 30 years, said area resident and a leader of the Smith Mountain Lake Association, Fred Sylvester.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said he has spoken with the Smith Mountain Lake Association previously, getting connected to the project idea through the county’s Recreation Advisory Committee.
With the Smith Mountain Lake area serving as a major tourism driver for Bedford County, Arrington, Sylvester, and Woody Wyatt, Bedford County's Parks and Recreation director, all said they believe this multi-purpose event center could greatly benefit the local economy and be mutually beneficial for the Bedford County citizens and visitors.
“This facility is a great opportunity for Bedford County,” Wyatt said.
The proposed event center would cost a projected total of $2,414,047, according to the documents presented.
Arrington and Sylvester asked Bedford County supervisors to consider committing $550,000 in county funds to the project. The rest of the money will be sourced from donations and grants, according to county documents and Arrington. If the county agreed to invest, the model would be a private-public partnership, with the private group taking the lead in facility operations and maintenance.
Land for the facility will be donated by Moneta resident and developer George Aznavorian to Bedford County if the county agrees to invest in the endeavor and partner with the Smith Mountain Lake Association, Arrington said. Additional funding would go toward construction and labor costs and furnishing the 20,000-square-foot event center.
The facility would include a covered area with a stage space up front, seating that could be easily folded up and stored, and a 252-square-foot video wall screen. For parking, 550 paved parking spaces and 300 overflow spots were proposed. The structure could hold up to 1,500 individuals, and would include restroom and kitchen amenities.
The Institute of Service Research conducted a study in August 2019 regarding establishing a Smith Mountain Lake event center and received 760 responses, with 87.2% of respondents supporting the idea.
Local organizations and civic groups including the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce, the rotary club, and Smith Mountain Lake Arts Council, plus some local businesses, backed the project, Sylvester said.
“These are people that want to get behind this project, that want to see it, that want to make sure our community really takes the lead on this type of project,” he said.
Results of the study further found an average of $1,290 was spent every year outside of Bedford County on events and activities the proposed Smith Mountain Lake event center could facilitate. Bringing these events into the county, Arrington said, would result in increased revenues for Bedford County.
If the project moves forward, Arrington and Sylvester proposed a five-person citizen advisory board to be established to monitor the facility happenings and report directly to the Bedford County Parks and Recreation Department.
When District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley, who represents more of the Forest area, asked who would maintain the facility, questioning whether the county parks and recreation staff would ask to budget for a new position, Wyatt said the facility upkeep would primarily be done by the Smith Mountain Lake Association.
The parks and recreation department could respond to light maintenance as able, and contract out for certain jobs if necessary, which they do for other similar county facilities. He said he did not expect this to result in major expenditures to the county. Arrington added the facility operation is intended to be volunteer-based.
If the facility were leased out, Arrington and Sylvester said a requirement of the lease would be that the client be responsible for cleaning, and setting up and tearing down after their event. Should the client fail to uphold this, they would lose their security deposit. This requirement would be intended to keep the facility clean and in good condition without burdening the group or the county.
The center could host events ranging from concerts to boat shows to fundraisers. It could be used to train emergency workers, provide educational opportunities or hold community meetings and banquets.
Some supervisors were not easily convinced.
“If Bedford County were to take on such an endeavor, it should be done somewhere where we have much more traffic in a much more central location,” said District 6 supervisor Bob Davis.
Davis added construction costs are at an all-time high, which would result in higher expenses, and said he would prefer to retire existing county debt before thinking about taking on such a project.
Davis also said he believed an event center located on the water would be a bigger draw. If the county invested in such a facility, he said, it should be in a more central location with heavier traffic.
“For you guys to promise us that this thing is going to be such a great endeavor, I encourage you to do it by yourself,” Davis said.
Sylvester said if the county invested local government money in the project, claiming a stake in the center, this would provide eligibility to apply for certain grants a private group would not be able to seek, whether festival and event grants, or grants for maintenance.
Arrington said under the proposed model, the facility would not result in costs to the county long-term; all would be maintained by the community group advocating for the facility.
Arrington requested a future meeting with supervisors to continue the discussion.
“What I’m asking you to do is to partner with us, and let us do the work,” Arrington said. “It’s just another asset for the county.”