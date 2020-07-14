Bedford County supervisors discuss closure of landfill, nursing home rates

“We really believe to get this landfill right, additional and significant funding would be needed, and probably at this point, given the industry, given the changing regulations, it’s probably best to move this landfill to closure,” Klappich said.

To proceed, there will be future meetings with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), a published notice of the intent to close the landfill, and necessary permits obtained. Closure construction documents will be drawn up to “cap” the 25-acre expanse. The cap to be spread over the site includes layers of soil and a special layer known as a “membrane” to handle impermeable materials. The cap is meant to contain and manage gases, and keep stormwater out as the landfill stabilizes and grass can begin growing over the area.

Cap construction may cost $300,000 to $350,000 per acre, Klappich said. The likely need to augment growth of grass by adding nutrients to the soils could contribute to the expense.

In a called meeting following the work session, supervisors approved advertisement of a public hearing for adoption of a rate increase at the Bedford County Nursing Home.

The proposed increase is approximately 2%.