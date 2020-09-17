Bedford County supervisors discuss funding HVAC replacement in two schools

BEDFORD — In a Monday night work session, Bedford County supervisors and staff discussed allocating some Bedford County CARES Act funds to public schools for proposed school capital projects.

Supervisors directed county staff to set aside $1.5 million of money from the CARES Act — a massive federal relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic — to support HVAC system replacement for at least two county schools.

Supervisor Tammy Parker, Supervisor Edgar Tuck and Supervisor Mickey Johnson emphasized their desire to take care of Moneta and Huddleston schools’ HVAC systems first, saying those facilities have the most urgent need.

Bedford County school administrators’ capital project list totaled about $5.5 million. County Administrator Robert Hiss did not recommend granting that full amount of money, largely to ensure any project using CARES Act funding could be realistically paid for and completed by Dec. 31, the deadline for spending of CARES funds.

He said he did not want the county to be left holding the bag, having to fund the remainder of a project with its own money, which was not budgeted. However, he said “lopping off a portion” of school capital improvement plan funds using CARES money could save the county some funds in the future for its own capital improvement projects.