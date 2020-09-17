Bedford County supervisors discuss funding HVAC replacement in two schools

BEDFORD — In a Monday night work session, Bedford County supervisors and staff discussed allocating some Bedford County CARES Act funds to public schools for proposed school capital projects.
Supervisors directed county staff to set aside $1.5 million of money from the CARES Act — a massive federal relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic — to support HVAC system replacement for at least two county schools.
Supervisor Tammy Parker, Supervisor Edgar Tuck and Supervisor Mickey Johnson emphasized their desire to take care of Moneta and Huddleston schools’ HVAC systems first, saying those facilities have the most urgent need.
Bedford County school administrators’ capital project list totaled about $5.5 million. County Administrator Robert Hiss did not recommend granting that full amount of money, largely to ensure any project using CARES Act funding could be realistically paid for and completed by Dec. 31, the deadline for spending of CARES funds.
He said he did not want the county to be left holding the bag, having to fund the remainder of a project with its own money, which was not budgeted. However, he said “lopping off a portion” of school capital improvement plan funds using CARES money could save the county some funds in the future for its own capital improvement projects.
Supervisor Parker said she attended the last Bedford County school board meeting, and the board did not “weigh in” or prioritize anything on the capital projects list.
Supervisors Sharp, Johnson and Parker said until the school board vets and prioritizes the projects list, they were only comfortable providing $1.5 million of CARES money for Moneta and Huddleston school HVAC system replacements, a request presented to the county before.
“This is a wish list from the administration, and it has to come from the school board,” Sharp said. “In the future, I don’t want to hear anything until the school board has weighed in on it.”
Hiss recommended entering into an agreement with the school system crafted in a way that removes liability and risk from the county should a CARES-funded school project not be finished by Dec. 31.
Mac Duis, chief operations officer for Bedford County Public Schools, said two HVAC companies interested in providing their services said they could only guarantee completion of two system replacements by Dec. 31 if they start soon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.