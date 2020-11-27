Bedford County supervisors OK new wedding venue

BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit authorizing operation of a wedding reception venue on part of the former Sycamore Ridge golf course along Goodview Road on Monday.

No citizens spoke for or against the venue.

Property owner Darin Lee of Blackwater Creek Catering applied for a special use permit to start a new wedding venue in Bedford County.

At a Planning Commission meeting on Oct. 20, several nearby residents spoke against the proposal with concerns primarily about the potential for increased traffic and noise. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the application in a 7-0 vote, with several conditions after hearing citizen concerns.

Conditions include that any lighting at the venue will be directed downward and away from adjoining properties; amplified sound and music will not be permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m., and bands and disc jockeys will not be permitted as part of a music portion of scheduled events.

The applicant plans to complete the project in two phases but said he did not yet have a fixed timeline for those phases. Lee said he intends to get phase one “up and running as soon as possible.”